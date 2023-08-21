The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

What did China's rover discover hidden under the moon's surface? - study

The find could prove that volcanic activity on the moon didn't end 1 billion years ago, but may still be active today.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 20:32
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023 (photo credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023
(photo credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

China’s Yutu-2 rover has discovered a network of hidden passages under the surface of the dark side of the moon, according to a study published earlier this month.

The peer-reviewed article, published in the Geophysical Research: Planets journal, recounts the rover’s discovery and what this could mean for the future of the moon.

The Yutu-2 rover made the long voyage to the moon, in 2018, aboard the Chang’e-4 craft. 

How did the Yutu-2 make the discovery?

The Yutu-2 is able to send radio signals that penetrate through the moon’s surface using LPR equipment. “Then, it listens to the echoes dancing back," author Jianqing Feng, an astrogeological researcher at the Planetary Science Institute, told Live Science.

Once the “echoes” are collected, scientists are able to piece together where the radio waves bounced off underground structures, similar to the way bats use echo-location.

Full moon against a dark night sky (credit: PEXELS) Full moon against a dark night sky (credit: PEXELS)

This is the first time scientists have used LPR to penetrate beyond the first 40 meters of the moon’s surface.

What did the LPR actually find?

The newly collected data has provided evidence that the moon’s surface is made up of layers of broken rocks, and hidden within these rocks are five layers of luna lava. It is believed this lava was produced by large structures, like asteroids, hitting the moon; this is also how it is believed the moon developed its craters.

Some scientists believe that the moon was once part of the Earth but was separated when an object slammed into the planet 4.51 billion years ago. It is believed that the impact resulted in a series of cracks which, in turn, led to a series of volcanic explosions as the magma leaked out onto the surface of the moon.

"[The moon] was slowly cooling down and running out of steam in its later volcanic stage," Feng said. "Its energy became weak over time."

Despite scientists generally conceding that the moon’s volcanic activity ended approximately 1 billion years ago, Feng believes that there could still be some magma left.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by