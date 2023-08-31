The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Alcohol won’t make others sexier, just you more confident - study

"Beer goggles" is a theory that says that alcohol can make you perceive others as more attractive.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 11:59
A man gives a woman a glass of wine. (photo credit: PEXELS)
A man gives a woman a glass of wine.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

A recent study throws the idea of “beer goggles” into doubt, suggesting that alcohol doesn’t make people seem more attractive, but rather that it makes those who consume it more likely to interact with those they already found to be attractive.

The study was published on Tuesday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

“Perception of physical attractiveness (PPA) is a fundamental aspect of human relationships and may help explain alcohol’s rewarding and harmful effects,” the researchers note in the study. “Yet PPA is rarely studied in relation to alcohol, and existing approaches often rely on simple attractiveness ratings.”

The study advanced the realism of the attractiveness ratings as the participants in the study were led to believe that it was possible that those that they rated as the most attractive may be paired with them in a future study.

How was the study conducted?

The study was conducted among 34 young men aged 21 to 27. Ethnically, the majority, 20 participants, were white. 14 others were Asian and the remaining two were black.

A woman drinking in a bar. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE) A woman drinking in a bar. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Additionally, with the exception of one gay and one bisexual individuals, they were all heterosexual. 

The men participated in the study in pairs, having come with friends whom they had known for an average of about 3.5 years and with whom they reported drinking, on average, 3.88 times per month. 

In total, the men reported drinking 2.28 days per week.

Participants rated the attractiveness of 16 women (and men, or men and women, for the gay and bisexual participants respectively), viewed as images on a computer.

Later, after consuming a cranberry cocktail that the participants knew contained no alcohol, they rated the same women on attractiveness and selected the four that they would most like to meet.

It is significant to note that the women the men selected they would most like to meet were not necessarily the women that they found most attractive.

Later, they repeated the experiment, except this time after consuming a cranberry cocktail that they knew did contain alcohol.

In the end, the PPA ratings remained constant between sessions conducted before and after alcohol was consumed.

However, after the session where alcohol was consumed, the group of four women the participants selected as those they would most like to meet was, on average, comprised of a greater proportion of the women they had rated as most attractive.

“Although alcohol did not affect traditional PPA ratings, alcohol did increase the likelihood of choosing to interact with more attractive others,” the researchers noted. “Future alcohol - PPA studies should include more realistic contexts and provide assessments of actual approach behaviors toward attractive targets, to further clarify the role of PPA in alcohol’s hazardous and socially rewarding effects.”

This last point is particularly germane to the findings of the study as, as the study itself notes, being presented with an individual one is attracted to in person as opposed to merely an image of them can have a significant impact on a participant’s confidence and willingness to interact.



Related Tags
sex
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by