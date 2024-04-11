Stealth in schools: Fish noise reduction and the future of submarines

All schools are boisterous places, especially during recess and when the final bell rings to announce the end of the day’s classes. But schools can also be very quiet. Swimming in “schools” makes fish surprisingly stealthy underwater, with a group able to sound like just one fish.

In the research, engineers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore worked with a high-tech simulation of schooling mackerel. The researchers' findings offer new insight into why fish swim in schools and the potential for the design and operation of much quieter submarines and autonomous undersea vehicles.

“It’s widely known that swimming in groups provides fish with added protection from predators, but we questioned whether it also contributes to reducing their noise,” said senior author and mechanical engineer Prof. Rajat Mittal. “Our results suggest that the substantial decrease in their acoustic signature when swimming in groups, compared to solo swimming, maybe another factor driving the formation of fish schools.”

The new research, titled “Effect of schooling on flow generated sounds from carangiform swimmers,” was published in the journal Bioinspiration & Biomimetics. The term carangiform refers to a type of swimming by a fish in which smooth up and down movements are limited to the tail regions.

The team created a 3D model based on the common mackerel to simulate different numbers of fish swimming, changing up their formations, how close they swam to one another, and the degrees to which their movements synched. The model, which applies to many fish species, simulates one to nine mackerel being propelled forward by their tail fins. Illustrative image of Trinidadian guppy fish. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Silent swim: Fish noise reduction

The team found that a school of fish moving together in just the right way was stunningly effective at noise reduction - a school of seven fish sounded like a single fish. “A predator like a shark could perceive it as hearing a lone fish instead of a group,” Prof. Mittal said. “This could have significant implications for prey fish.” The single biggest key to sound reduction, the team found, was the synchronization of the school’s tail flapping - or actually the lack thereof.

If the fish moved together, flapping their tail fins at the same time, the sound added up, and there was no reduction in total sound. But if they alternated tail flaps, the fish canceled out each other’s sound, the researchers found.

“Sound is a wave,” Prof. Mittal explained. Two waves can either add up if they are exactly in phase or cancel each other if they are exactly out of phase. That’s kind of what’s happening here, though. We’re talking about faint sounds that would barely be audible to a human.”

The tail fin movements that reduce sound also generate flow interaction between the fish, allowing the fish to swim faster while using less energy, said lead author Ji Zhou, a Johns Hopkins graduate student studying mechanical engineering.

“We find that reducing flow-generated noise does not have to come at the expense of performance,” Zhou said. We found cases where significant reductions in noise are accompanied by noticeable increases in per capita thrust due to the hydrodynamic interactions among the swimmers.”