The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Climate change could produce 6,000 km of new salmon habitat by year 2100

Around 6,150 km of potential new salmon habitat – a distance nearly equal to the length of the Mississippi River (6,275 km) – could emerge by the year 2100.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 01:13
Chum Salmon heading up creek, Juneau - Southeast Alaska. (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Chum Salmon heading up creek, Juneau - Southeast Alaska.
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A study led by researchers at Simon Fraser University (SFU) in British Columbia, Canada found that melting glaciers in the North American west coast could produce over 6,000 kilometers (over 3,700 miles) of new salmon habitats by the year 2021.
By modeling the melting rate of existing glaciers in the pacific west coast under different climate change scenarios, researchers identified 315 glacier mountains that had adequate conditions to become future salmon habitats, predicting roughly 6,150 km of potential new salmon habitat by 2100 – a distance nearly equal to the length of the famed Mississippi River (6,275 km).
The study, which was published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, brings to light some of the challenges that salmon populations around the world will face as the climate continues to change.
“Climate change and other human impacts continue to threaten salmon survival—via warming rivers, changes in stream flows, and poor ocean conditions,” says SFU spatial analyst and the study’s lead author Kara Pitman.
“Climate change is rapidly transforming ecosystems... If we want to protect salmon futures, this information should inform environmental decision-making and habitat protection,” added SFU biology professor and paper co-author Jonathan Moore.
A salmon attempts to leap rapids on the river Braan in Perthshire, Scotland (credit: REUTERS)A salmon attempts to leap rapids on the river Braan in Perthshire, Scotland (credit: REUTERS)
While among the worries for local ecosystems, the expansion in the living territory is not entirely bad for the local salmon population. “This amount of new salmon habitat will provide local opportunities for some salmon populations,” says Pitman.
“It’s a common misconception that all salmon return home to the streams they were born in. Most do, but some individuals will stray—migrating into new streams to spawn and, if conditions are favorable, the population can increase rapidly,” Pitman added. An example of this phenomenon is the late-1970s glacial retreat of Stonefly Creek in Glacier Bay, Alaska, where a new salmon habitat spawned in the conditions made possible by the melting of the glacier. Within ten years, the Stonefly Creek habitat numbered over 5,000 salmon.
“We predict that most of the emerging salmon habitat will occur in Alaska and the transboundary region, at the British Columbia‒Alaska border, where large coastal glaciers still exist,” Pitman explains. “We can’t just protect current-day habitat for species but need to consider what habitats they might rely on in the future.”


Tags climate scientific study climate change global warming salmon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by