The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Researchers discovered an enzyme that is genetically related to a key enzyme in snake venom and was found in COVID-19 fatalities in doses 20 times the safe amount.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 19:37
Illustrative image of an enzyme (photo credit: REUTERS)
Illustrative image of an enzyme
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A study from the University of Arizona discovered that an enzyme with a key role in severe inflammation may be a vital mechanism in COVID-19 severity and could provide a new target for medicine development.
The researchers collaborated with Stony Brook University and Wake Forest School of Medicine to analyze blood samples from two COVID-19 patients and discovered that the circulation of the sPLA2-11A enzyme may be an important method in predicting which patients would die of COVID-19.
At high levels, the enzyme has the ability to "shred" the membranes of vital organs.
"It's a bell-shaped curve of disease resistance versus host tolerance," said Floyd (ski) Chilton, senior author on the paper and director of the UArizona Precision Nutrition and Wellness Initiative at the university. "In other words, this enzyme is trying to kill the virus, but at a certain point it is released in such high amounts that things head in a really bad direction, destroying the patient's cell membranes and thereby contributing to multiple organ failure and death."
"The idea to identify a potential prognostic factor in COVID-19 patients originated from Dr. Chilton," said Maurizio Del Poeta, a co-author of the study. "He first contacted us last fall with the idea to analyze lipids and metabolites in blood samples of COVID-19 patients."
The research team analyzed thousands of patient data points. The team focused on traditional risk factors like age, body mass index and preexisting conditions, but they also focused on biochemical enzymes and patients' levels of lipid metabolites.
COVID-19 cell (credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY) COVID-19 cell (credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)
"In this study, we were able to identify patterns of metabolites that were present in individuals who succumbed to the disease," said Justin Snider, an assistant research professor at the University of Arizona and lead study author. "The metabolites that surfaced revealed cell energy dysfunction and high levels of the sPLA2-11A enzyme. The former was expected but not the latter."
The analysis showed that most healthy people have approximately half a nanogram of the enzyme per milliliter, 63% of people who had severe COVID-19 and died had more than 10 nanograms per milliliter.
"Some of the patients who died from COVID-19 had some of the highest levels of this enzyme that have ever been reported," said Chilton.
Previous research into the enzyme shows that it has similar genetic ancestry to a key enzyme contained in snake venom. 
"Like venom coursing through the body, [the enzyme] has the capacity to bind to receptors at neuromuscular junctions and potentially disable the function of these muscles," said Chilton.
"Roughly a third of people develop long COVID, and many of them were active individuals who now cannot walk 100 yards," he added. "The question we are investigating now is: if this enzyme is still relatively high and active, could it be responsible for part of the long COVID outcomes that we're seeing?"


Tags scientific study death COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by