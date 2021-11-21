The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Israeli, German researchers find breakthrough in quantum data security

A new breakthrough in quantum technology brings us closer to secure, efficient quantum computing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 03:31
Conceptual illustration of quantum dots in action. (photo credit: Lars Lüder)
Conceptual illustration of quantum dots in action.
(photo credit: Lars Lüder)
Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of Tübingen in Germany have achieved a breakthrough which could provide a device for secure and reliable quantum computing, with the two universities publishing their findings in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Nano.
While quantum computing will revolutionize how we use computers, conducting tasks much faster with less electricity than today's computers, and will also provide tools that will easily crack most of the encryption codes currently used to protect the data we store on computers.
Most computer security available today relies on mathematical manipulations that, while highly effective today, would be easily cracked by a quantum computer. New methods of encryption that rely on the laws of physics will need to be developed.
One such method is to use the quantum properties of single photons (particles of light) to encrypt a message so that any attempt to hack it would be immediately detectable by both the sender and recipient, though getting a suitable source of single photons has been a challenge.
Professor Ronen Rapaport and Dr. Hamza Abudayyeh of the Racah Institute of Physics at the Hebrew University and Professor Monika Fleischer, Annika Mildner and others at the University of Tübingen in Germany have achieved a significant breakthrough which brings us closer to a simple, efficient method of quantum encryption.
Professor Ronen Rapaport's lab (credit: YITZ WOOLF) Professor Ronen Rapaport's lab (credit: YITZ WOOLF)
While banks and governments are already investing in quantum encryption that relies on laser beams, laser beams often release several photons at once or none at all. In order to achieve optimum security, a source that can emit a fast but steady stream of singly photons, in one direction and at room temperature, is required.
The Hebrew University and University of Tübingen team developed a system that uses fluorescent crystals in the form of specks, known as quantum dots, small enough that special microscopes are needed to see them. Each dot is less than a thousandth of the width of a human hair. A laser beam shone at the dot causes it to light up and emit a stream of single photons.
The dots are mounted individually on golden pinheads which are a hundred-thousandth the size of a regular pinhead. These pinheads, called nanocones, can increase the quantum dot emission of photons 20-fold. The stream of photons is then shot off in a single direction by a Bragg grating, a transparent device that can be used to regulate the wavelength of lasers.
The device can be used not just for quantum encryption, but also in other situations that rely on quantum bits to encode information, such as quantum computation.
"At present, we have a good prototype that has the potential for commercialization in the near future," said Rapaport.
"Laws of science cannot be broken—a single photon cannot be split, no matter how hard one tries.  Mathematical complexities might be very difficult to solve, however they are vulnerable to attack and breaches unlike quantum-based security systems," said Abudayyeh.
The team is working to improve the device so it can provide an even more reliable and efficient stream of single photons for a wide range of quantum technologies.


Tags Hebrew University germany cyber security Quantum computing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Goldreich crossed a red line by calling for boycott - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by