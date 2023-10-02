NASA to probe asteroid worth 40 million times more than Elon Musk

NASA is set to launch a probe into a massive Cyprus-sized asteroid that is almost 40 million times richer than Elon Musk, with its long-awaited mission now being delayed to October 12.

The asteroid in question is 16 Psyche, a large M-type asteroid (meaning it was the core of a proto-planet) with a diameter of approximately 227 kilometers.

Of the many asteroids that populate the solar system, thought to be around two million or more, Psyche is in a class of its own, being vastly bigger than the wide majority of other asteroids.

In fact, it is so big that it actually has observable gravitational perturbations on other nearby asteroids.

Using these perturbations as a reference, it is possible for scientists to calculate the asteroid's mass and, from there, estimate its composition – something further aided by observing how bright the asteroid is, meaning how much light it reflects. The asteroid 16 Psyche, estimated to be worth $10,000 quadrillion. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This is where Psyche goes from just another space rock to being a metaphorical goldmine of material wealth.

How much is the asteroid 16 Psyche worth?

As the core of a proto-planet, it would make sense for Psyche to be rich in minerals, specifically nickel and iron. But according to many experts, it may be so full of metals that it could be worth $10,000 quadrillion.

This amount of money is simply insane and next to impossible to comprehend. Not only is this over 40 million times more than the wealthiest person on Earth, SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk who clocks in at around $252.6 billion according to Forbes, but it is worth more money than all of the money on Earth.

Of course, that may not be its net worth, because as much money as this asteroid may be, any aspiring asteroid miners – and they do exist – also have to take into account how expensive it would be to get there.

Taking all costs into account, Psyche is thought to be worth around just $27.67 billion, according to the asteroid value ranking site Asterank.

Admittedly, the estimate of $10,000 quadrillion isn't something all scientists agree on, and further investigation may reveal a different answer, but that isn't something we can determine from Earth.

But NASA's Psyche mission can change that.

"For the first time ever, we are exploring a world made not of rock or ice, but of metal," said a statement on the mission's website.

Rather than an interest in asteroid mining, the main focus of NASA's mission is in Psyche's history as an M-type asteroid, and what it means for asteroid and planetary formation.

Why was NASA's Psyche mission delayed?

It is not easy to get to the asteroid Psyche. Unlike the many asteroids that fly close to the Earth, Psyche is far away, resting in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

As such, it isn't close at all to the Earth and therefore poses no danger, but it also takes some serious equipment to make the 4 billion kilometer journey.

For a long time, a flight software issue had been behind repeated delays for the mission, pushing it back from its original 2022 launch date. Now, though, it's thruster verifications, with the team needing to make sure that its nitrogen cold gas thrusters can keep the spacecraft on track to its target.

The probe is set to be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, normally used only for heavy satellites but now making its first-ever interplanetary launch.

Though the date is set for October 12, the launch window stretches until October 25.