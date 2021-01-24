The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
An Insight Into The Life of Peter Triantos, a Leading Name in the Australian Food Industry

By PAUL LITMAN  
JANUARY 24, 2021 12:56
(photo credit: PETER TRIANTOS)
Have you ever read success stories in search of inspiration? Well, even if you are not initially looking for inspiration, you start bearing one as you get introduced to a success story. Peter Triantos, an energetic and passionate businessman from Australia, is an inspiration for many. He is looked upon by those who want to polish their entrepreneurial skills. 
Starting at an early age of 21, Peter Tri kick-started his entrepreneurial venture and, after various rounds of trial and error, gained consistent profitability in the market. Today, he is a well-known name in the Australian food industry who neglects no opportunity to share his journey with developing professionals in the field and firmly believes in inspiring through his personal experiences. 
Peter bought a run-down chicken grill bar and, after succeeding at it, he started expanding and opened five more stores. Currently, he is successfully running 8 Food, a Condiment Manufacturing company in Australia.
Peter firmly believes in himself, and this is the motivation behind moving into food manufacturing and fearlessly investing 3 million into infrastructure to shake things up in the condiment sauce space. Peter hence, decided to establish his own distribution business to manage and sell his products, and 8 Food group distribution was born.
Peter leaves no chance at inspiring others and makes use of relevant platforms to do so. Peter.tri is an Instagram blog run by Peter to provide motivational lessons through his journey to the audience.
“I’m not a perfectionist and making money is not my only goal, I just follow my passion and stay consistent,” says Peter as he explains his core motive. 
Moreover, Peter Triantos is on his way to building a company with a high degree of integrity and morals that has been the ethos of 8 food from the very beginning.


