Dr. Scottsdale talks about 5 rising trends in the field of plastic surgery

The field of plastic surgery is quickly evolving, and new trends emerge every year, if not monthly.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 21:21
(photo credit: DR. SCOTTSDALE)
The field of plastic surgery is quickly evolving, and new trends emerge every year, if not monthly. Acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Scottsdale always keeps up with the latest tech in the field. Here are some of the latest trends in plastic surgery and Dr. Scottsdale’s insights.
Less is more
Recently, clients are looking for results that come from less invasive surgeries and less recovery. Technology and new devices on the market allow surgeons to perform a less invasive procedure and have great results.
“My goal is to do a minimally invasive surgery and give my client the best results possible with the fastest recovery”, said Dr. Scottsdale. “Being less invasive makes the procedure safer and easier to complete. It’s also less expensive for the client, which is always a plus.” “I always look for new technology and devices to help my patient. I was the first one to have TruSculpt 3D and BodyTite a non-invasive skin tightening and fat reduction device, in Arizona”, said Dr. Scottsdale.
Younger people are getting procedures
The new generation of famous influencers and role models like Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner are openly talking about their transformation with plastic surgery. The new generation is not trying to hide plastic surgery, and even sometimes a way of showing wealth. “People from younger generations are looking to get work done earlier and earlier, like lip injections or botox. I see it every day!”, said Dr. Scottsdale. “I think it’s great that people know what they want and are confident in me to make them look even better.”
Non-surgical body contouring is on the rise
When you think of “body contouring,” you probably think of tummy tucks and liposuction. However, there are now ways to complete this process non-surgically.
“I offer temperature-based fat reduction, as well as BodyTite, a minimally invasive procedure that tightens the skin,” said Dr. Scottsdale. “Even if you’re nervous about getting plastic surgery done, there are ways to get the results.”
Fewer breast implants
“I still put in a lot of breast implants. However, many women are having their breast implants removed or traded out for smaller newer models.”  “Recently, I’ve seen a rise in demands for a breast augmentation with fat transfer. Women are looking for a more natural way of enhancing their breast. Why not remove extra fat and shift it to places you want and need it!” said Dr. Scottsdale.
Preventative injectables
Botox doesn’t just correct aging. It can prevent it, too. “People in their twenties and thirties can resolve minor issues now instead of waiting down the line to do a full overhaul,” said Dr. Scottsdale. “Fillers now last longer and look more natural, so it’s possible to have results for years to come if you have them done early.”
Dr. Scottsdale is the owner of Natural Results Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. The surgical side of his practice focuses on breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and facelifts. On the medical spa side, Dr. Scottsdale and his team, trained nurse injector (@nurse_scottsdale) and esthetician, perform facials, lasers, injectables, and non-surgical body contouring.
If you’re interested in plastic surgery, 2020 might be the year to try it out. Dr. Scottsdale is ready to make you love the skin you’re in with so much progress happening in this field.
 


