

In 2007, Chase Norton came across a water crisis charitable foundation online based on the east coast. Norton was deeply affected after learning about the worldwide water crisis and seeing pictures of the billions of people who do not have access to clean drinking water. Growing up in a neighborhood of Newport Beach, drinking VOSS, Smart Water, Fiji and Acqua Panna was an everyday occurrence. Norton wanted to create a premium, consumer goods brand of bottled water delivery service that by its substantially higher price point would help build wells for people in third world countries who do not have access to clean drinking water. The water delivered is in fact described as “ultra pure”: MEND water goes through a rigorous 11 hour, 13 step purification process. It is tested, retested and recorded along each step of the way. Norton started MEND after quitting his job as a Series 7 Licensee Bond Broker for Finance 500. The company is now delivering to all of Southern California and has a clientele that includes athletes, celebrities, high-profile executives, doctors, wellness centers, health-conscious families and more.

Norton says, “WE TAKE OUR PRODUCTS SERIOUSLY. AND SOMETIMES, OURSELVES. We create, craft and deliver innovative and high-quality beverages that provide you with a healthy balance of nutritional benefits so you can perform at the top of your game, no matter what drives you. We never over promise and will always strive to over-deliver by working harder, pushing boundaries of what can be achieved and living by our beliefs and core values. We exist to passionately encourage you to explore the new. Stretch yourself, perform well and accomplish your goals.