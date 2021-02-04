The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lior Poly on Discovering the Best Niches for Affiliate Marketing Success

By PAUL LITMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 17:06
(photo credit: LIOR POLY)
Lior Poly discovered the world of affiliate marketing when he was 19 as the surest way to start a business online and started exploring it. In his experience, Lior discovered that finding the perfect niche is the primary determinant of your success as an affiliate. Most affiliates never manage to find a market gap with high product demand and low niche saturation. If you're new to internet marketing and are looking to plunge into affiliate marketing, Lior provides tips on choosing a niche to guarantee your success in this large field.


Understanding a Niche

The essential first step for new affiliate marketers is identifying a profitable niche. A niche is a small segment of a market where people interested in a particular thing are willing to provide whatever amount of money necessary to acquire it.
Things to avoid when looking for a niche.
1. Overcrowded niches that are difficult to penetrate
2. Niches where the quantity of potential customers is not lucrative enough
3. Niches, where there is no potential for affiliate, sales, or the possibility to use your marketing to presell.
4. Selling a product that you wouldn’t buy yourself.


Finding Customers for You to Access

To find a niche where people are purchasing products, you need to target one to provide solutions for the customer’s problem. For instance, overweight people spend money on weight loss products; therefore, if you can promote a product that solves such an issue, you can make many affiliate sales. Checking for keywords that people are currently searching for can help you check for your targeted customers. The best niches provoke discussions on internet forums such as blogs and articles.


Checking If Your Niche Is Saturated

A huge number of affiliates in an area means a considerable amount of competition and consequently a difficult market to penetrate. Just because you can solve a customer’s problem does not mean you will profit from it. You can check for competition by checking the number of reviews written on google for a particular affiliate program. If the number is in its millions, you need to avoid it. The solution to penetrating an overcrowded market on a budget is narrowing down to an untapped area within the larger niche.


Capitalizing On the Latest Affiliate Products and Niches

Promoting only the very latest products, particularly in terms of technology, Lior Poly says, can help you avoid already saturated niches. Checking the blogosphere and forums can help you determine the hype around a product, and from there, you can find products to promote. Having a headstart can be advantageous because once people discover potential profits, the niche could get crowded fast.
Finally, Lior Poly adds a few important ingredients for finding a good niche. The niche has to be evergreen, something that people will always want to buy like insurance, skincare, and diet. It also has to have broad appeal such that your customer base is large and finally a competitive niche because a lot of competition corresponds to a lot of money. Regardless, adapting your marketing strategy to the product as you go could guarantee your success in whichever niche you chose to dive into in the long run.


