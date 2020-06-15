What is a VPN? How does it work?

VPN as a kind of firewall, but instead of protecting your files stored on your computer from external threats, it is in charge of keeping your personal and digital information safe and invisible while you surf the internet and your data travel. (i.e., they are exposed) over the network.Even if hackers are able to intercept your information (which is already quite a complicated task), it will be basically impossible to break the encryption to access the content.

- You need to release access to content from different platforms in other countries without geographic restrictions such as Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, among othersHow VPN worksWhen using a VPN, you have layers of encryption that keep your browsing in total confidentiality. Every time you connect to the internet, your IP address is exposed to traffic openly, and that way you can track your location or even your identity.With a VPN connection, you use another IP address (which may be located in other countries) and thus keep your device's information protected and can no longer be identified.Your digital information is encrypted and sent through a '' tunnel '' with just one input and one output, so your data is completely invisible to outsiders. To summarize, it is not possible to penetrate the cryptographic layers to see the information inside the tunnel.The most reliable security standard in existence is 256-bit AES Encryption, and it is the same technology used to protect sensitive data from the armed forces or governments. To unlock a single key it would be necessary to build supercomputers with processors and technologies that do not yet exist, and it would still be an extremely slow and expensive process.