The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What Jewish communities in the U.S. and around the world can learn about fighting coronavirus from Magen David Adom

By ELI JAFE  
MAY 13, 2020 18:14
MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL)
MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL)
 
Since February, Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, has been at the forefront of combatting coronavirus. While a resurgence of Covid-19 infections is still a threat, MDA’s handling of the crisis has been touted as among the most effective anywhere.
But much of what Magen David Adom has done can be applied in Jewish communities anywhere.
Like Red Cross organizations around the world, Magen David Adom is not state-funded. Instead, it’s reliant on charitable donations, much like Jewish federations.
For years, MDA EMTs and paramedics have trained for addressing biohazard disasters, mostly for scenarios involving bio-terrorism. But this was their first experience responding to a pandemic. So, how was MDA able to respond so effectively?
On February 22, tourists visiting Israel were found to be infected with Covid-19. In response, Israel’s Ministry of Health conducted an epidemiological investigation and published the places the tourists visited, asking anyone likely exposed to them to self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone exposed who was also suffering from a high fever, cough or breathing difficulties was also asked to call MDA and undergo a swab test.
Israelis exposed to the virus needed to be isolated to prevent community infection, where the disease could be passed from one Israeli to another. Immediately, thousands of Israelis called 101, the national hotline for medical emergencies, which connects callers to an MDA EMT or paramedic. Some callers weren’t certain if they’d been exposed, some were exposed but weren’t symptomatic, while others had fever and difficulty breathing, but hadn’t sought treatment because they hadn’t understood the ramifications of the symptoms.
For Israel, the war against coronavirus began.
Immediately, MDA beefed up its emergency dispatch centers, adding more volunteers and creating additional call-answering desks. EMTs with administrative responsibilities and paramedic trainees were trained as call-takers and dispatchers. Simultaneously, MDA trained thousands of volunteers, set up tents to accommodate additional dispatch desks, and moved additional personnel into businesses and schools shuttered by the pandemic to utilize their phone systems.
Calls to MDA’s hotline skyrocketed. In “normal” times, Magen David Adom uses 80 call-takers to answer 6,000 emergency calls a day. In mid-March, MDA had 500 call-takers who in one day answered 82,000 calls. To date, since the pandemic struck Israel, MDA has fielded more than 2 million calls, establishing the call center as the front line in the struggle.
Anyone exposed to the virus was asked to stay in home quarantine — and in a separate room from family members. People with even slight symptoms were registered on a dedicated tracking system. The goals of the first phase were achieved — ensuring infected people were in home quarantine, where they were less likely to infect others.
The next step was to swab everyone who’d been exposed and displaying symptoms. In most countries, that role would fall to clinics and hospitals, but that required patients leaving their homes, potentially infecting others. To prevent that, Magen David Adom teams wearing personal protection (PPE) suits went to patients’ homes to swab them, ensuring patients never broke quarantine.
The at-home tests were supplemented by drive-through centers that MDA assembled throughout the country. More than 260,000 Israelis have been tested so far.
Magen David Adom’s handling of the crises served as a model that can be implemented elsewhere — not just in response to
Covid-19.
As a community organization, MDA can rapidly expand services, activate additional volunteers, and take on many roles. Likewise, Jewish communities can activate institutions and resources and capitalize on relationships they have with the public.
A manned call center is essential. And, even now, when most people are working from home, virtual call centers can automatically route inquiries to call-takers’ homes to provide people with a point of contact for receiving services. And this is true whether the caller needs services after being furloughed from their job, a referral for medical services, advice about how to properly self-isolate, or information about how to protect themselves while out food shopping.
Magen David Adom is always ready to assist Jewish communities around the world — to serve all members of the community, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.
Many communities in the U.S. and Europe have already participated in Magen David Adom’s “First 7 Minutes” training, courses that prepare citizens for staying safe during terror attacks. By continuing to coordinate and share resources — both know-how and equipment — Israel and Jewish communities worldwide can continue to save lives.
For more information, please contact us at: YonatanY@mda.org.il


Tags Magen David Adom jewish COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by