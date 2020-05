Israelis exposed to the virus needed to be isolated to prevent community infection, where the disease could be passed from one Israeli to another. Immediately, thousands of Israelis called 101, the national hotline for medical emergencies, which connects callers to an MDA EMT or paramedic. Some callers weren’t certain if they’d been exposed, some were exposed but weren’t symptomatic, while others had fever and difficulty breathing, but hadn’t sought treatment because they hadn’t understood the ramifications of the symptoms.