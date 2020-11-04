The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Activists: Israeli contributions to Trump campaign are in spirit and votes

Republicans Overseas Israel report a surge among ultra-Orthodox Jewish-Americans who ‘recognize goodness’ and vote for Trump.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020
The US elections voting pattern in Israel is almost a mirror image of the Jewish-American vote in the states, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel (ROI) Marc Zell told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “When we began 20 years ago, Israel was controlled by Democrats,” he said. “Now, 80% of the votes being cast here are for the GOP.” In the US, he said, the Jewish-American vote is at least 70% Democrat.  
“We are entirely self-funded," he said, noting that “even if there were Israelis who wanted to donate heavily to Trump’s campaign, they could not do so as they are not US-citizens.”
He said that, to the best of his knowledge, no Israeli-American businesses or person offered substantial funding to the current campaign.  
“We offer a spiritual contribution,” he suggested. “We saw a surge among ultra-Orthodox [haredi] Americans living here who show Hakarat HaTov [recognize goodness as a gift from God] and they vote for Trump.” The ROI, he said, had been very meaningful in helping US citizens in Israel to register to vote in their states and file their votes as needed, since the US Embassy is “understaffed” due to COVID-19.   
Chairwoman of Democrats Abroad Israel (DAI) Heather Stone claims that “despite the propaganda, Jewish-Americans don’t check their values at the airport when they arrive in Israel.”  
Stone told the Post that roughly 60% of the Jewish-American vote in Israel goes to Biden, only 10% below the Jewish-American vote on average in America. The DAI is funded by the Democrats Abroad, the state party for Democrats outside the United States.
“We reach everybody,” she said, pointing out that there are haredi Democrats as well as Jewish-American Biden supporters who reside in the West Bank.  
The DAI is part of the larger global association of Democrats Abroad outside the US, and as such can send delegates to the Democratic National Convention. None of the Israeli members who ran for the 17 delegate positions won last time.  
“Members of DAI might give contributions to persons or causes they feel close to,” she explained, “but we as DAI don’t raise funds.” One exception to the rule is when presidential nominees are known and donation-required events are held.  
“We saw a surge of young people (18-25) who came to us and wanted to vote for the first time,” Stone told the Post. “These are people who were born in the US or here to American parents who feel strongly about global warming or healthcare in the States and want to cast their vote.”
THE 2020 US presidential election cost $14 Billion, OpenSecrets.Org reports, making it the most expensive in American history.  
Democrats are spending nearly twice as much as Republicans – $6.9 b to $3.8 b. The biggest contributors in terms of a personal donation out of pocket happen to be Jewish-Americans. Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, who gave over $183 million to the GOP, and Michael Bloomberg, who gave more than $106 m. to Democrats.
Technically, as Mrs. Adelson is Israeli-American, that would make her the most significant Israeli contributor to the Republican Party.  
Also on the list are Stephen and Christine Schwarzman who gave roughly $30 m. to Republican causes and $8,400 to the Democrats, and Donald Sussman, who donated over $26 m. to the Democrats.
Laura Perlmutter, wife of Israeli-born chairman of Marvel Comics Isaac Perlmutter, gave over $23 m. to the GOP. Jewish-American co-founder of Facebook Dustin Moskotiz and his wife Cari donated over $23 m. to the Democrats. Israeli-American businessmen Haim Sabag donated tens of thousands of US dollars to various Democratic causes.
Despite the impression that Hollywood allegedly supports liberal causes, Israeli actress Gal Gadot and Israeli-American actress Natali Portman didn’t contribute to either party, the site claims. Jewish-American film director Steven Spielberg last made a contribution of $2,000 to Congressman Adam Schiff – 17 years ago.
The site did note that those working in television, films or music tend to give more to Democrats and liberal groups than to Republicans and conservative groups – $67 m. compared to $8.6 m.  
TOP DONORS to the GOP and conservative groups include the retired, who gave roughly $585 million to the GOP and Conservative causes, $442 m. was given to Democrats and liberal groups; the real estate sector, which lavished about $124 m. (Democrats got $110 m.) and the oil and gas sector, which gave support of $48 m. of which just $ 9 m. was given to Democrats.
Top donors on the other side of the fence included lawyers, who offered $210 m. to Democrats and Liberal causes when compared to the $40 m. given to the GOP and conservative groups, and teachers, who gave a whopping $215 m. to the former and less than $20 m. to the latter.  
Women across America have significantly impacted the 2020 elections as well by donating a record sum of $2.5 billion by mid-October. The figure nearly doubled when compared to 2016 when it was $1.3 b.
Women who gave more than $200 in personal donations gave Democrats $1.3 billion and those supporting Trump offered $570 million to the GOP, less than half that amount.
It’s likely that the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court pushed many women to make a contribution. Barrett, who is often presented as deeply Catholic and conservative, is allegedly feared to overturn Roe VS Wade should the court be presented with a suitable case. 


