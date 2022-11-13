The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates

Following recent midterm election results, US President Joe Biden spoke out on election results.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 07:09
Voting and campaign signs are displayed during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/QUINN GABLICKI)
Voting and campaign signs are displayed during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/QUINN GABLICKI)

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the US election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party's candidate won re-election in Nevada.

Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said the turnout was a reflection of the quality of candidates his party was fielding, after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, narrowly beating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

How will this election define Congress today?

A Democratic victory in Georgia next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate, while a Georgia defeat would still put Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes.

"We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are. And I know I'm a cockeyed optimist. I understand that," Biden told reporters.

Voting booths are seen during the New York primary elections at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, April 19, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)Voting booths are seen during the New York primary elections at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, April 19, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

"Again, I'm not surprised by the turnout. I'm incredibly pleased. And I think it's a reflection of the quality of our candidates."

Looming large over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been former President Donald Trump, who has used his appeal among hard-right conservatives to influence candidates nominated by the Republican Party for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.

He has, however, been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate, resulting in a lackluster performance for the Republicans.

Laxalt, who lost in Nevada, was a former state attorney-general endorsed by Trump.

Biden said the elections showed the Republican Party "is going to have to decide who they are."



