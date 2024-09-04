Jewish Dems paint Trump as fascist in new ad

“The time to stand up to hate and fascism is now before it’s too late,” the Jewish Democratic Coalition of America warned in its new ad released Wednesday called “hate doesn’t stop itself,” which begins with images of Adolf Hitler and marching Nazis.The new ad brings JDCA PAC’s current ad campaign spending to nearly half a million dollars, targeting millions of Jewish voters in critical swing states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.“Donald Trump praises dictators and follows their playbook while he politicizes religion and incites hatred toward Jews,” the ad says.
The ad overlays an audio of Trump disparaging Jewish Democratic voters and claiming he’ll “be a dictator on day one” on top of video clips of him in front of the Capitol on January 6 and holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church during protests after the killing of George Floyd.“As Republican leaders demand control over women’s bodies, weakening democracy, our freedoms have never been more at risk.”
“Donald Trump is an antisemite. He has repeatedly disparaged the vast majority of American Jews and continues to denigrate millions of Jewish voters. He aspires to be a dictator and has echoed Adolf Hitler, whom he reportedly said ‘did some good things,’” Alexander Soifer said in a statement.
Refusing to condemn white supremacy
“He has blatantly refused to condemn white supremacy, aligned with neo-Nazis, and instructed his Christian supporters that they’ll only have to vote this once and never again. Donald Trump is not only a threat to democracy but also to Jewish Americans, for whom he clearly has animus.”Soifer went on to say that years of history cannot erase the “ominous similarities between Trump’s rise to power and the rise of fascism in Europe in the 1930s.”The stakes of this election could not be more clear for Jewish voters, Soifer said.
“It’s a choice between a dangerous aspiring dictator, or democracy. Between someone whose views are antithetical – and a clear threat – to Jewish Americans, and someone who aligns with our community on every issue,” Soifer said. “This is why the vast majority of Jewish voters will support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”JDCA PAC plans to spend more than a million dollars on targeted ads in this election cycle to drive the Jewish vote for Democrats in addition to its direct voter engagement efforts reaching more than two million Jewish voters in battleground states via phone, text, and canvassing.JDCA’s ad comes out as the Republican Jewish Coalition is meeting in Las Vegas for its annual leadership summit on Wednesday and Thursday, where Trump will deliver remarks via satellite.“This is a critical moment for the Jewish community and for Israel, and the policy contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could not be clearer in this election,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.“With President Trump, we had historic peace and security in the Middle East; with Kamala Harris, we have chaos and war. With President Trump, American Jews could wear a kippah and walk the streets without fear, and Jewish students felt safe when going to class; with Kamala Harris, antisemitism has skyrocketed to unprecedented and dangerous levels while she shamefully continues to appease the pro-Hamas mobs on our streets and college campuses and embrace the Squad,” Brooks continued.Brooks said RJC is “thrilled” to welcome President Trump back to the RJC Leadership Summit at this absolutely pivotal moment “for America, the Jewish community, and Israel.”