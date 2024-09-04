Jewish Dems paint Trump as fascist in new ad

“The time to stand up to hate and fascism is now before it’s too late,” the Jewish Democratic Coalition of America warned in its new ad released Wednesday called “hate doesn’t stop itself,” which begins with images of Adolf Hitler and marching Nazis. The new ad brings JDCA PAC’s current ad campaign spending to nearly half a million dollars, targeting millions of Jewish voters in critical swing states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. “Donald Trump praises dictators and follows their playbook while he politicizes religion and incites hatred toward Jews,” the ad says.

The ad overlays an audio of Trump disparaging Jewish Democratic voters and claiming he’ll “be a dictator on day one” on top of video clips of him in front of the Capitol on January 6 and holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church during protests after the killing of George Floyd.“As Republican leaders demand control over women’s bodies, weakening democracy, our freedoms have never been more at risk.”

Jewish Democratic Council of America activists join the Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice outside the U.S. Capitol (credit: Jewish vDemocratic Council of America) “Donald Trump is an antisemite. He has repeatedly disparaged the vast majority of American Jews and continues to denigrate millions of Jewish voters. He aspires to be a dictator and has echoed Adolf Hitler, whom he reportedly said ‘did some good things,’” Alexander Soifer said in a statement.

Refusing to condemn white supremacy