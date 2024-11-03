Stein leads Harris among Muslim voters, Trump trails as election nears

Green Party nominee Jill Stein holds a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among Muslim voters, according to a recent poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The survey indicates that 42% of Muslim voters favor Stein, 41% support Harris, and 10% back former President Donald Trump.

Conducted between October 30 and 31 with 1,449 verified Muslim voters, the poll also reveals that 95% of respondents plan to vote in the upcoming election, highlighting the potential influence of Muslim voters in key swing states.

CAIR’s National Executive Director Nihad Awad emphasized the importance of voter turnout, stating, “This poll confirms that our community members are deeply engaged in the 2024 election. Our message for American Muslims is simple: Make your voices heard and show the strength of our community across our nation.”

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her campaign rally with singer Beyonce, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Robert S. McCaw, CAIR’s Government Affairs Director, noted that support for Stein and Harris may be linked to concerns over US policies, particularly regarding the conflict in Gaza. He urged presidential candidates to address these issues as the election approaches.

As the November 5 election nears, national polls indicate a tight race between Harris and Trump. According to FiveThirtyEight's polling averages, Harris holds a slight lead, but the margin is within typical polling errors, making the outcome uncertain.

Battleground states

Key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are expected to play a decisive role. Both campaigns are intensifying efforts in these regions, recognizing their potential to swing the election.

Early voting has seen unprecedented turnout, with over 72 million Americans casting ballots ahead of Election Day, reflecting heightened voter engagement.

The Muslim electorate, estimated at 2.5 million, could significantly impact the election outcome, especially in swing states where their votes may be pivotal.