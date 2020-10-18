Mnuchin: Trump win would bring peace between more countries and Israel

More Arab and Muslim countries are likely to make peace if US President Donald Trump is reelected, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on a flight to Bahrain with a US-Israeli delegation on Sunday.“We are very hopeful there will be other announcements,” Mnuchin said. “Our expectation is, obviously, that President Trump wins and this continues… There is a lot more in the works.” Asked if a Trump loss would stop the momentum of Arab states establishing ties with Israel, Mnuchin said: “I surely hope not.”Mnuchin called the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain “the most extraordinary outcome in the last 25 years.”“I think 10 years from now when we look back at this, this will be as significant if not more significant than both the Egyptian treaty and the Jordanian treaty [with Israel], in how it has changed the whole region - economically, in particular, but also from a security standpoint and a cultural standpoint,” he stated.Asked about the potential for trade between Israel the UAE and Bahrain, Mnuchin said the opportunities are “enormous.” “If you look at the Israeli economy and the UAE economy just as an example, roughly the same population, roughly the same GDP, but structured very differently,” he stated. “So, I think the opportunity is way beyond just investment. It’s in technology, building various different businesses.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });When it comes to Bahrain, Mnuchin said the country is strongly tied to the Saudi economy, and opening up to business with Israel “gives them… an even broader vision” and is “expanding the opportunities for them quite, quite, quite dramatically.”Mnuchin plans to visit Qatar on Tuesday, but he declined to answer if it would be next to normalize ties with Israel or whether the US will sell Doha F-35 fighter jets.The Israel delegation is expected to spend about seven hours in Manama on Sunday for bilateral meetings, facilitated by the American team, at the end of which they will sign several memoranda of understanding.The central document to be signed is a peace declaration, which, just like the document Israel and Bahrain signed at the White House on September 15, is not a treaty. The declaration involves the establishment of full diplomatic relations, including opening embassies.The sides are expected to sign seven or eight memoranda of understanding during the visit, including in areas of communications, health, agriculture, tourism and other areas.