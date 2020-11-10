The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Netanyahu: I stand for Israel, not for Republicans or Democrats

Prime minister touts relationships with Democrats days after US election called for Biden.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 15:21
Will they work together again? Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden in Jerusalem in 2016. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Will they work together again? Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden in Jerusalem in 2016.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailed his extensive ties with members of both parties in the US, during his remarks to the Knesset days after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was elected president.
“I don’t stand for Republicans or Democrats. I stand only for the State of Israel, and that will continue with the next [American] government,” Netanyahu said. “That is how a prime minister of Israel must act, not bowing his head or [behaving] obsequiously, but not arrogantly. [He must act] as someone fighting for his people, his land and his country.”
Netanyahu’s remarks came after opposition leader Yair Lapid said Netanyahu “abandoned relations between Israel and the Democratic party.”
“For 38 years I have been investing nonstop efforts into strengthening our relations with the US with both parties, with presidents, members of the House, the Senate, public opinion, with hundreds of interviews on television and radio for the Right and Left,” Netanyahu said. “He’s going to explain to me how to keep up the relations? That’s absurd.”
Netanyahu said that whenever he goes to Capitol Hill, he meets leaders of both parties, and he meets every Senator and Member of Congress that visits Israel, regardless of party or whatever else he has on his agenda at the time. He specified that he met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer four times each, and that he has known Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for nearly 40 years. He met Vice President-elect Harris when she visited Israel in 2017.
“I see a great importance in explaining Israel’s positions to both sides of the House,” he said. “But I don’t just explain Israel’s stances, I stand up for them.”
When Netanyahu and former US president Barack Obama disagreed, the former said, citing examples, he “stood firmly for our vital interests.”
“This didn’t hurt or destroy our relationship with America. Our alliance is strong even when there are disagreements. Despite the disagreements with President Obama, we reached an agreement for $38 bn. in military aid, the largest aid package in history,” Netanyahu pointed out.
Netanyahu also emphasized his personal relationship with the president-elect, saying: “I have warm ties with Joe Biden. We met when he was a young senator and I was an attaché in Washington” in the 1980s.
The prime minister did not mention last week’s presidential election or call Biden president-elect. Trump, who will remain president until January 20, has said he will contest Biden’s apparent victory in court.
Netanyahu described two moments with Biden that are “engraved in [his] heart,” first, Biden’s words of comfort when Netanyahu’s father died in 2012, and second, a long conversation they had after Biden’s son, Beau, died in 2015.
“Some things are beyond politics and diplomacy,” he said.
Lapid called Netanyahu's remarks "embarrassing" and said his "disconnect from what is happening in recent years in the US is so big that he doesn't know what Democrats and the new administration say about the person who established 'Trump Heights'...Netanyahu made a thoughtless bet and endangered the special relationship between Israel and the US. Only a new government can fix that."
Netanyahu made his remarks during a Knesset debate on normalization between Israel and Bahrain.
He thanked “our great friend President Donald Trump for all that he has done for Israel,” listing the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, the pressure campaign against Iran, standing up for Israel in the UN and for promoting peace between Israel and Arab states.
“I praise my friend Joe Biden, together with [running mate] Kamala Harris, who praised these peace treaties,” the prime minister added.
Netanyahu said that there are more Arab states that are fostering ties with Israel below the surface, and expressed hope that more will become public over time.
“The circle of peace will broaden, with stability and growth, creating a force facing off against radical Islam led by Iran,” he stated.
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Joe Biden United States presidential election Donald Trump Democrats 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by