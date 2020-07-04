Trump on Mount Rushmore: This monument will never be desecrated

The crowd erupted in cheer and began to chant “USA, USA”.



Trump went on to honor the day by saying the US is “the greatest country in the world” and promised that it will be “even greater.”



Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor who created Mount Rushmore between 1927 to 1941, was a member of the KKK.Trump repeated his promise that those who harm monuments will serve a "minimum of ten years in prison."In his speech, Trump expanded on the personal histories of each of the presidents honored on Mount Rushmore, ending each passage with a promise that Americans will always remember these great men. He ended that portion of the speech by saying that anyone who objects to teaching this history "can not have love of America in their hearts."He went on to say he will sign a Presidential Order today creating the National Guard of American Heroes, a park in which monuments for great Americans will be placed. In his speech he included such noted persons as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Ella Fitzgerald.