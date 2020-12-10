US President Donald Trump spoke at the White House Hanukkah party this week, wishing those in attendance "a very happy Hanukkah." Trump also joked with guests, saying he wished "about three of you here a Merry Christmas."Trump welcomed the guests saying that he saw "a lot of friends [and] a lot of talent here, and I just want to thank every body." The audience repeatedly shouted to the president during his remarks, expressing their appreciation and love for him. At one point, party attendees began chanting "four more years." Trump responded saying "we'll see what happens." He added that he had "got almost 75 m. votes," a much higher number than in the 2016 election. Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron, tweeted a photo of a "build Israel great again" hat in the style of Trump's famous, red "make America great again" hat, saying the picture was taken at the White House Hanukkah party.
Donald Trump Junior streamed Trump's remarks at the party live on his Facebook page, briefly showing the crowd at the party.
As seen at the White House #Hanukkah party happening right now... pic.twitter.com/xqTaQo6nuY— Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) December 9, 2020
