WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, are preparing their closing arguments to the American public, as nearly 60 million people have already voted. According to the US Elections Project, voters have cast 42.6% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election nationally.And with nine days to go until November 3, both candidates are heavily invested in the swing states. Trump traveled to three different states on Saturday: Ohio, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, states that he won in 2016 and essential for his reelection chances. On the other hand, Biden held a couple of events in Pennsylvania, which is considered the single likeliest tipping point of the election.Trump reacted sarcastically about Biden’s message. "We're rounding the turn. We're doing great; our numbers are incredible.""COVID, COVID, COVID. By the way, on November 4, you won't hear about it anymore," the President added.During his visit to Pennsylvania, Biden also faced questions about his fracking position on local TV stations. “Look, I’m from Scranton, Pennsylvania,” he said in an interview with CBS Philadelphia. My great grandfather is a mining engineer, so I come from coal country. I’m not talking about eliminating fracking, I just say no more fracking on federal lands.” He also addressed his recent comment from the last presidential debate about the need to “transition” away from oil, and said: “the transition is taking place, nothing to do with anything I’m proposing.”“The fact is, the fastest growing industries in the country are solar and wind. We can move in the direction where the transition takes place, so people are not left behind. We have to invest in the new technologies,” Biden added.In the days ahead, both candidates are expected to invest their efforts in the counties that could put them over 270 electorates.On Sunday, for example, President Trump held a rally in New Hampshire in an attempt to expand his electoral path to victory even beyond the states he carried in 2016. On Tuesday, Trump is expected to visit Omaha, Nebraska – a state that allocates its electoral voice different from both states. The winner of each Congressional district gets a single electoral vote, and Nebraska’s second Congressional District has been seen as competitive.The Democratic side is eager to expand the battleground map, as well. Former Vice President Biden will travel on Tuesday to Georgia, in a long-shot effort to flip the state from red to blue for the first time since 1996. It will be his first visit to the state since he became the Party’s nominee. He is scheduled to visit Warm Springs, the home of former President Franklin Roosevelt’s private retreat.Both Vice Presidential nominees are playing a significant part on the final stretch, as well. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Nevada, a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 by some 27 thousand votes, as the early voting is underway. On the Republican side, Mike Pence is campaigning in North Carolina, where Biden is currently leading by a slim margin of 2.9, within the margin of error – according to FiveThirtyEight polling average. Pence will also visit South Carolina. The state is considered red when it comes to the presidential race, but in the Senate race, the incumbent Lindsey Graham is facing a tough reelection campaign against Democrat Jaime Harrison, and it is currently a toss-up. The Vice President decided to keep his schedule as planned, despite a few positive COVID-19 cases within his staff. Harris criticized Pence for not quarantining, saying he should follow the CDC guidelines.Former President Barack Obama is also hitting the campaign trail this week and will try to help his former VP. After two events in Philadelphia and Miami, Obama will return to the sunshine state later this week, as the Biden campaign is fighting for young voters.The events showcased the fundamental differences in their world view about the coronavirus pandemic. While Trump held his trademark Make America Great Again rallies with thousands of attendees, Biden had two “drive-in” rally with a smaller audience. The Democratic nominee is trying to keep COVID-19 as the top issue for his campaign as US cases reach a record high over the weekend. He slammed the Trump administration’s response for the pandemic and anticipated a “dark winter” coming ahead."Very inspiring guy,"