Come Hear Israel’s Defense Minister Talk about the New War with Iran

March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium
Israel News

Israel News

Israel news features every important moment from the Jewish State involving politics, celebrities, and innovation. This is the hard hitting, fast paced news that represents the Jewish nation in an un bias frame so that truth about Israel is represented in the media. There is no other substitute for the best Israel news on the web.

March 9, 2018
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history

By DANIEL J. ROTH

LOAD MORE

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York
March 8, 2018
Netanyahu: Other Mideast countries want to enrich uranium because of Iran

By HERB KEINON
idf west bank
March 9, 2018
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

By REUTERS

The Christian Edition
Most Read
Hot Opinion
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut