03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Consignment that originated in China included thousands of articles of camouflauge coats, boots and combat vests.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Navy escorts vessel as it arrives at the Israeli port without incident; no soldiers or activists hurt.
By BEN HARTMAN,HERB KEINON
One rocket exploded near Gan Yavne, just east of Ashdod.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The balloon is a miniaturized version of surveillance aerostats used in other sectors, Lt. A. (full name withheld), observations commander for the Binyamin territorial brigade, told the IDF website.
As Operation Protective Edge hits another landmark, Ashdod residents tell ‘Post’ they are hunkering down for a war of attrition: "People aren’t getting used to this."
By BEN HARTMAN
The 8-day Pillar of Defense in 2012 seemed to have no long-term effect on housing prices in places hard-hit by rockets.
By NIV ELIS
The port company said that halting activity would cost it 3-5 million shekels a day.
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
25 containers of produce from the Negev miss their shipments; strikers protest new anti-nepotism rule.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz toured the building site of the port on Tuesday, commenting on the impressive progress.
The Antitrust Authority says the port company providing specially-tailored discounts to individual vehicle importers and punished others.
By SHARON UDASIN
A burst pipe leaks raw sewage into the southern-central Nahal Lachish resulting in the death of the areas fish in droves.
Southern coastal city decides to call off studies for some 3,500 students following recent rocket fire from Gaza on nearby areas.
Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was captured in Argentina, tried in Jerusalem and executed in Ramle in 1962, the survivors recognized a need to relate their experiences.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
According to the study the main driver of antisemitic incidents was the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.
By JTA
Une rétrospective présentée au musée d’Ashdod met la musique orientale à l’honneur
By BARRY DAVIS
A l’âge de 80 ans, le légendaire Zvi Zilker, maire d’Ashdod sept mandats durant, en redemande…
By TAL ARIEL AMIR
Fires occurring at the Retamim landfill are continuing to release toxic gases into the air, endangering lives of local residents.
After becoming the first deaf emergency medical technician in the country, Nechama Loebel has once again broken barriers for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Hundreds of new wheelchairs purchased by the Yad Sarah charity are held up at port during peak Passover season.
Lev Echad’s thousands of volunteers help ease life in the South.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
"We are still trying to find the cockpit voice recorder," head of the search and rescue agency says.
By REUTERS
Ashdod remained just a single point above the relegation zone.
By ALLON SINAI
Yellow-and-blue ekes out victory against Ashdod • Holon sends Jerusalem packing
“The issuing of fines [on Shabbat] in Ashdod is outrageous, this is religious coercion and an attempt to change the status quo in the city. We have to oppose it."
By JEREMY SHARON
Violence among students is a growing in problem in the Israeli school system
By NAAMA OZERI/MAARIV
The report also showed a decrease in the number of responders who said it was acceptable to joke about or make harmful comments about people with disabilities.
By SARAH LEVI
“By the grace of God (or Jesus), this work was done."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Saxophonist Bill Evans performs at the Ashdod jazz festival
Police treating the explosion as a criminal incident, part of Israel's gang wars.
“It’s always a hot night in Havana whenever Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba performs."
By NERIA BARR
Dolphin mourning lost friend seen near Israeli port city, scholars claim such behavior among males has seldom been seen.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Ashdod’s new Assuta public hospital enters running-in period.
Namaste serves authentic – and kosher – Indian fare
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Brunch at Endive in Ashdod is copious
and creative
By URY EPPSTEIN
Renowned American saxophonist Craig Handy brings his mixture of soulful sounds and vibrant vocals to the Super Jazz Ashdod Festival.
Aramis in Ashdod serves kosher food with a French flair.
Ben Guzi, 17 years old, was rushed to the Kaplan Medical Center emergency room after nearly drowning while trying to catch a Pokemon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAARIV ONLINE
Initially, there had been heavy speculation Alon Hassan would get a plea-bargain deal to testify against now-indicted attorney Ronel Fisher and his associates in a related massive corruption case.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The mob eventually succeeded in flipping over a Military Police vehicle.
Drummer Lenny White will perform at the Ashdod Jazz Festival
Environmental Protection Ministry officials stressed that the container posed no threat to people in the area.
Former police central cmdr. Revealed as new suspect; Ashdod Port Head close to indictment.
Organized crime associate gunned down by police while fleeing botched mob hit.
Police say conspiracy scammed the state out of tens of millions of shekels in tax revenue.
Police found the crying, distraught girl in a grove outside Beit Shemesh, authorities says after gag order lifted on case.
Man in 50s evacuated to hospital where he succumbed to wounds sustained during sporting event.
Police believe attack was criminally motivated.
In May, police arrested, detained Hassan and 14 others employed by port or affiliated private companies on suspicion of bribery and corruption.
Several bullets penetrated the driver’s side door and window of the car, but no one was hurt in the shooting.
Ophir Awards ceremony was held for the first time in Ashdod to show support for the cities in the south of the country that were hit hard by Gaza rockets over the summer.
By HANNAH BROWN
A school in the community of Dolev is more than just a home for disadvantaged youth.
By JOSH HASTEN
Exploring French Ashdod.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The violent struggle between the Domrani, Shlomo families has battered the Lachish Region with shootings, assassinations; What are police doing about it?
By AMIR ZOHAR
The tremendous advances made by Beersheba over the past 25 years has largely been the realization of Ben-Gurion’s dream to see the desert bloom.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Tel Aviv to host Comic Book Festival, Israeli Opera sings The Beatles.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ashkelon: From the Neolithic to the hi-tech era.mm
By MIRIAM KRESH
In case you missed the landmark date, Ashdod arose on the seafront sands six decades ago.
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A round up of news from around the nation.
The historical southern city is rapidly growing and tourist friendly.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Pop radio show host Yoav Kutner features in Ashdod’s Poetican Festival, a tribute to the sea.
The closure of Arad Towels leaves residents questioning their city’s future.
Ashkelon and Beersheba youth enjoy ‘cease-fire time’ in the North.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Hundreds of people visited Mount Hermon at the beginning of this week, as the ski season opened earlier than usual.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The suspects received bribes or made money through their partnership in the companies, according to police.
Attorney Ronel Fisher revealed to be main suspect; case is latest in a long list of high-profile scandals on Police chief Danino's watch.
By BEN HARTMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The murder and rape of 19-year-old Rinat Raus in Ashdod in 2005 had remained a mystery until suspect arrested last week.
Alon Hassan is one of 15 Ashdod Port workers and vendors arrested last week on allegations of corruption reaching into the millions of shekels.
Several news outlets reporting that investigators suspect fishy accounting in an agreement between the Dana Port Group and the F.C. Ashdod soccer team.
The suspects, including senior officials, are under investigation for bribery and extortion, among other charges.
By BEN HARTMAN,NIV ELIS
Demonstration comes as union's embattled chief Alon Hassan, union secretary Avinoam Shushan are called for disciplinary hearing.
Victim shot five times by unknown assailants in a passing car who fled the scene; police set up roadblocks in the area.
By JOSHUA SHUMAN
The annual assistance operation will provide NIS 7.5 million worth of donations to for the elderly.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Port union declares strike after 2 members of workers' committee were suspended; labor court to discuss issue on Sunday.
Peter Maurer visits Israeli, Gazan hospitals in aftermath of Operation Protective Edge; Justice Minister Livni accompanies him.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu tells unruffled envoys: Hamas wants death of as many of its citizens as possible.
Iron dome interceptions over Shfela region and southern districts.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz says mission is to harm Hamas, destroy tunnels; 13 terrorists have been arrested by security officials.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Rocket strikes Ashdod just two hours after proposed cease-fire scheduled to start.
Footage shows moment of impact, ensuing flames from Gaza rocket attack that seriously injured one Israeli man.
Most of the residents still don’t have safe rooms in their homes, and many of the nearby shelters remain locked or strewn with garbage
By LIAT COLLINS
Peace is usually achieved first through a mutual balance of fear, or through understanding that mass bloodletting in every generation is inhuman, stupid and degrading.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Hassan’s list of alleged misdeeds is long: from running private companies doing business in the port to conducting campaigns of terror against port workers.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Taxpayer cash has been lavished on Israel's ports. It is time union kingpins understand that this is not their money but ours.
By JPost Editorial
Shame on both of you, Israeli and Diaspora leadership, for supporting this initiative without doing due diligence in meeting Israel’s basic social needs.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
Massive amounts of taxpayer cash have been lavished on Ashdod Port. It is time its employees understand that this is not their money but ours.
According to a recent study, most Israelis do not categorize themselves today as Sephardic or Ashkenazic.
By BEN CASPIT
Over the past few weeks, the relationship between the staunch workers unions and the government, which pays the workers’ salaries, has become heated.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Herzliya guaranteed its survival without Ashdod’s help, beating Hapoel Eilat 80-79.
“We are still alive, but our heads are still under water and we are hardly breathing," says Ashdod coach Eric Alfasi.
Yellow-and-blue loses in extra-time while Beersheba, Kiryat Shmona and Petah Tikva all advance.
What's happening around the nation.
A round-up of news from around the nation.
Peace has returned to Ashkelon and Ashdod, and the hotels are open for business.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Jazz pianist Leonid Ptashka has a lot to celebrate.
By MAXIM REIDER