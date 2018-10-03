03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Democrats — with a couple of notable exceptions — did not applaud when US President Trump mentioned moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
By JTA
At the 1980 Arab League Summit in Amman, Arab States declared they will “sever all ties with states that transfer their embassies to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”
By ADAM RASGON
The Palestine Liberation Organization recognized Israel in 1993 before signing a number of agreements with the country, which established the Palestinian Authority.
“Practical measures are needed against the settlers, including preventing them from entering your country,” Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Syria would have been much better off had there been peace with Israel,” former ambassador to the US Itamar Rabinovich told the Conference of Presidents.
According to the indictment issued on Thursday, “Cohen decided to run over the Arab cleaning worker because of his ethnic origin.”
By UDI SHAHAM
The Christian organization has lauded the Trump administration's plan to move the American embassy to Jerusalem.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"We came here all the way from Chicago, ten thousand miles, hoping to see where Christ died and we were so disappointed," says upset tourist.
By REUTERS
Naim Shmuli has been working at Jerusalem’s Palatin Hotel for 67 years.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Afternoon tea becoming trendy again.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Barkat is absolutely right in his adamant request to obtain larger budgets for the city’s needs.
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
“It’s not a disease but a cultural phenomenon,” say the psychiatrists. One of the triggers of the syndrome comes from unrealistic expectations before visiting holy sites.
By SARAH LEVI
Transportation Minister Israel Katz said that it is the job of bus drivers to drive, not to deal with cash.
By SYBIL EHRLICH
'In Jerusalem' interviews the deputy mayor as part of our continuing series on prospective candidates in the city's upcoming mayoral election.
Over the past decade, an increasing number of composters have been springing up in public parks, building courtyards, and private homes in Jerusalem.
By LIOR REGEV
Connecting with techniques from centuries ago can set the imagination and spirit soaring.
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
The new Museum of the Museum of Tolerance has been constructed near the construction site for the Museum of Tolerance so that visitors can learn about the history of the site.
By CHETH KRANTZMAN
Plethora of new shops cause landslide of hipsters as entire shuk crumbles into pretentiousness.
By SHAUL GOLDBERGSTEIN
The taboo on Arab participation in the municipal elections is lessening.
The Curtain Bar and Restaurant gets a makeover courtesy of team Tap & Tail.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
In 1854, Touro – of New Orleans and Newport – made Eretz Yisrael the center of his unforgettable will.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Anglos are often disappointed by their eating-out experience in Jerusalem. We take a look at service in the capital’s restaurants.
Central Bureau of Statistics reveals that more people in Jerusalem report encountering discrimination than in Tel Aviv or Haifa.
By OMER YANIV
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
What's up and about in the Israeli capital.
The 7'th edition of the Shaon Horef Festival brings an assortment of free cultural events to the Israeli capital.
By BARRY DAVIS
Who will aid olim seeking to built their lives in Jerusalem?
Sossie Vanek has arrived.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The nationalist Polish League Against Defamation (RDI) group filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Argentinian daily newspaper Pagina 12.
By EYTAN HALON
"Israel is one of Canada's strongest allies and a beacon of pluralism and democratic principles in a turbulent part of the world."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
According to the Indian daily The Hindu, the local branch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is offering free trips to Israel.
By HERB KEINON
"There is a long history that is being cherished by us and by the friends of the Jewish people and the friends of truth and is being denied by those who seek to erase the history of our people."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The Jerusalem Faction announced on Wednesday night that it will be staging its first demonstration since Shmuel Auerbach’s death in February.
By JEREMY SHARON
Dmitry Sinkovsky performs the violin partitas at The Bach Festival in Jerusalem.
By MAXIM REIDER
The auction house said Albert Einstein, then 42 and soon to win the Nobel Prize, wrote the letter to Elisabetta Piccini, a chemistry student half his age.
Passing of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach will not change the ideology of the Jerusalem Faction.
Following US President Donald Trump, Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem
The fact that both of them were cut means that tens of thousands of religious Jewish residents in these neighborhoods unknowingly violated the Sabbath last week.
The defendants in the new lawsuit are named as a teacher, the principal and Talmud Torah Kaminetz.
The Hilton hotel in Jerusalem takes afternoon tea to the hilt.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
A statement issued by Christian leaders in Jerusalem said the church would reopen on Wednesday morning.
By UDI SHAHAM,HERB KEINON
Shazar Blvd., east of central station bus station, to shut down starting Saturday night.
"You’re never really sure what’s real and what isn’t and whether the actors are acting or just being themselves."
Church leaders said the holy site, a popular stop for pilgrims and where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried, would remain closed until further notice.
Rav Kav cards will be loadable online and via machines deployed around towns and cities and at heavily-used bus stops.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
“We... are following with great concern the systematic campaign against the Churches and the Christian community in the Holy Land, in flagrant violation of the existing Status Quo.”
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
The new bill will make land leased by JNF and sub-leased by the Greek Orthodox Church property of the state.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon urges other nations to follow suit.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the American decision is "a great day for the people of Israel."
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Britain and Zionism, Music & Muse and DJ Marshmello.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Swing Dance Orchestra takes part in the Hot Jazz festival.
The Jerusalem Religious Council was forcing women to sign ‘waivers’ that included intimate personal information
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Talk of redividing Jerusalem, once an abomination for most Israelis, is being bandied from Left to Right.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The rail line – which has been under construction for years – would halve the arduous, traffic-congested route to a speedy 28 minutes between the two cities.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Police discovered calling cards and large amounts of cash, and arrested two men who handled operations.
In its decision the prize committee noted Prof. Pedaya's ability to connect complex issues in the study of Kabbalah with central questions in religious science.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Following a Facebook post that received dozens of replies, the municipality retracted its demand.
Arabesque fuses Arab and European fare.
By TALY SHARON
American and Canadian olim to honor Jerusalem immigrant absorption department in a well planned way.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Prof. Eitan Steinberg.
Police officer indicted of two counts of assault during Haredi anti-conscription protest in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The location is also serving as the new headquarters of Yachad Israel.
In an interview which originally appeared in 1992 in the special edition celebrating the 60th anniversary of ‘The Jerusalem Post,’ Haim Gouri recalls the national mood in Israel in the 1970s.
By LIAT COLLINS
Despite a mediocre performance, Jerusalem registered its sixth victory from the past eight league matches, winning 3-1.
By ALLON SINAI
The proceeds are set to go toward "strengthening Jerusalem as Israel's eternal capital."
By AMY SPIRO
A book launch event commemorated the 1967 war and the return of Jews to Jerusalem.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said that it is unfair that the residents of Jerusalem should continue suffering from the debts of the cities churches.
Even in Jerusalem, Eagles fans cheered wildly for their team's 41-33 Super Bowl win.
Municipal legislators protest the closure of meetings to the public.
Will the Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopen?
Hunting for the perfect dating place in the city of David.
Once upon a time, there was a restaurant on Jerusalem’s Ben-Yehuda Street that was owned and operated by Yehezkel Shemesh.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
A visit to Jerusalem’s Italian Synagogue.
By RUTH CORMAN
The new US Embassy is expected to open its doors on May 14, the 70th anniversary of Israel’s Declaration of Independence.
By MARK WEISS
A Jerusalem gallery owner has built an international reputation in his field of art.
By MORDECHAI BECK
The official position of the Jewish state, as reported in the Israeli press over the last few years, has been that “Israel will not give up sovereignty over any of the holy places.”
By HARRY MOSKOFF
‘All we need is a push,’ says Jerusalem-based Capricia CEO.
By DARIA LEMESHKIN
Veteran right-winger Elyakim Haetzni offers a fresh perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By GOL KALEV
Neurobiologist Professor Idan Segev shares some of his insights into the workings of the human mind.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
There is a huge gap between the serious and important debates that Israeli civil society is having on these issues and the cynical and shallow way Israeli legislators brought them to parliament.
By MATAN DANSKER
Routine is not failure. Such is life.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
“It’s amazing to see the motivation of the people who do the brewing and bottling.”
By DOUG GREENER
Established in 2003, Machshava Tova (A Good Thought) was initially set up to help advance computer knowledge in the most disadvantaged populations of Jerusalem.
By DAVID BRUMMER
What are the roles of a Jewish Priest?
The Jerusalem church built at what many consider the holiest site in Christianity remained closed for three days, the longest such closure since 1990.
By JORDAN TIMES
Reports in the last several months have suggested the Saudi Crown Prince has adopted a stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is favorable to Netanyahu.
Bin Alawi said he came to the West Bank and Jerusalem to learn more about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
I often think, in response to situations we find ourselves in, “About this, Eshkol would have said….”
Digital technology was not yet in vogue, when veteran military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai for half a century covered wars in Israel and abroad.
Placing the US embassy in Jerusalem further emphasizes its value as a capital of peace for Jews, Christians, Muslims and anyone else who seeks it.
By KHEN YONAY
While the controversy he led is yet to be resolved, his greatness is uncontested.
By ELI BITAN,PNINA PFEUFFER
Jerusalem must be a city where tolerance is the order of the day and a value that we live by, not something to be placed in a museum.
By GERSHON BASKIN
It behooves us all to take measures against such an enactment in order to protect these selfless young men and women who are already risking so much of themselves on our behalf.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It is davka the most conservative administrations ever, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, that have finally begun to invest in the welfare of Jerusalemite Arabs.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
A response and apology to Ben Shaffer
By ZEEV ROTSTEIN
There is a functioning Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Department in Jerusalem.