03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Jerusalem

Ancient city traditionally believed to have been founded by King David. Capital city of Israel, although not internationally recognized. West Jerusalem mainly Jewish, East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967 is mainly Arab. Home to Western Wall, holiest site in Judaism. City holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians. Population of 800,000.

Jerusalem Related Images
Jerusalem Related Articles
 