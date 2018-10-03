03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘The Possession’ turns out not to be about a dybbuk so much as a standard movie devil that has gone to ulpan.
By HANNAH BROWN
JDub execs look back at a decade of promoting Jewish musicians, and the grim realities that forced them to close shop.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
JDub launched career of Matisyahu, Balkan Beat Box, co-founded the Six Points Fellowship for Emerging Jewish Artists.
By JTA
Orthodox reggae rocker Matisyahu returns to Israel this week for two shows, in Tel Aviv and in Jerusalem, with fellow hipsters Hadag Nahash.
By DAVID BRINN
Born into a religious Australian family, Shneur Hasofer has been reborn as Hassidic rapper DeScribe.
Matisyahu's infectious mix of dub and reggae blended right in with Infected's trance sound.
ByBY ESTHER JUDAH
By ESTHER JUDAH
Internationally renowned psychedelic trance giants returning home for special show in TA.
In recent years, demonizing Israel online has increased thanks to the BDS movement. Here are the organizations working to combat that.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Find out what major Israeli events were in the news last year and what's coming up.
By DASH TEAM
"Thank you for standing up against the forces of bigotry, hatred and intolerance," says ADL head.
The only one of Oswiecim’s synagogues to survive today, the Chevra Lomdei Mishnayot synagogue forms part of the Auschwitz Jewish Center.
The Jewish American rapper, who performs in Hebrew, Spanish and English talks about the increasing pressure on Jewish artists to bring politics into their act.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Matisyahu sings defiant answer to BDS at Spanish festival; Israel embassy spokeswoman says performance a victory over BDS.
By HERB KEINON
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Everyone loves Shoshanna from ‘Girls,’ Matisyahu's Israeli music video.
By LAHAV HARKOV
‘White Collar, Black Hat’ and ‘Gay Earthquake’ among the standout tracks on former minister’s urban hit.
By IBN HIRSCHFELD
Hassidic singer/songwriter Levi Robin arrives on his first Israeli tour.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Jewish reggae star Matisyahu apparently doesn’t like sharing the stage.
‘Music, to me, is always a spiritual experience whether I’m playing in Arkansas or Jerusalem.’
By BEN FISHER
Great cultural events in the week to come.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The numbers say it all: Yonina has become a beloved international sensation.
By SOPHIE ASHKINAZE-COLLENDER
Matisyahu will perform in Jerusalem on Saturday night.
With last summer’s controversial Spanish ‘inquisition’ behind him, the American Jewish musical icon is eager to play for the ‘home’ crowd in Jerusalem.
Matisyahu said the Jerusalem Sacred Music Festival was proof that "music should and can always rise above conflicts and disputes."
Matisyahu will join the closing events at the Jerusalem Sacred Music Festival on September 4.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
BDS, according to the parliamentarian, is a movement of hatred and intimidation.
The Conference brought together 2,500 Jews from across the globe to over 1,000 sessions on Torah and Talmud.
By RICHARD VERBER
The hottest Jewish news: Enough parody videos for all 8 days – from a capella to anime to Snoop Dogg as Moses.
At the end of the day, music star Alex Clare still likes to sit down with a nice challenging page of Talmud.
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Lena Dunham in a Jewish-hipster power couple; Shannen Doherty in Tel Aviv.
The Weekly Schmooze: Natalie Portman is now the most-searched name on the Internet Movie Database.
Photo of singer without beard has Jewish world agog – but does it really mean he’s no longer religious?
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
"No more Hasidic reggae superstar," musician writes, posting a photo of his beardless face on Twitter, website.
Born-again Orthodox Jewish rapper headlined "Life Festival" in town just outside of site of notorious Nazi death camp.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Celebs get swabbed for Ayelet; Matisyahu's Magical Mustache Tour.
1,000 Birthright alumni enjoy concert by Matisyahu in celebration of new gov't funding, goal of sending one in two young Jews to Israel by 2013.
By DEBRA KAMIN
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: A Matisyahu Hanukka song; "X Factor" contestant faces anti-Semitism.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Matisyahu says L'Chaim, Ashton and Demi think Israel is a Better Place.
Three-year therapy program to help Haitian school children who survived earthquake being launched by IsraAID and Jerusalem's Herzog Hospital.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israel study abroad an expanding option for high school students.
By LISË STERN/JNS.ORG
You can't expect lemons to taste like cherries. Matisyahu expresses less than insightful opinions on the future generations of Jews.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
BDS activists are acutely aware that their bizarre fetish for Israel will be tolerated only if it remains possible to convince the mainstream Left that it is not anti-Semitic.
By JARED SAMILOW
Matisyahu’s beard trim was a landmark moment for an individual, but it exposed the
hypocrisy of many people surrounding him
By ELAD NEHORAI
Jewish singer surprises big fan with an unexpected duet.
By MARTINA BIALEK
From Kanye West to Mariah Carey to Matisyahu, artists have refused to capitulate to BDS pressure, yet the long-term threat of the movement remains unclear.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
This week in 60 seconds: Israel 1, BDS 0