03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An analysis of the Iranian UAV incident and its ramifications.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
IAF targets included a Hamas terror tunnel and military facilities.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,EYTAN HALON,TAMAR BEN-OZER
Netanyahu on Friday expressed Israel's readiness to continue striking Iranian targets in Syria should it prove necessary.
By EYTAN HALON
According to a senior IAF officer, Israel has carried out thousands of missions over Syria in past year.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Syrian media released an image of the damaged Israeli F-16 jet with the caption 'we have destroyed their superiority.'
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
JPost Correspondent Seth J Frantzman on the scene near Harduf.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"The Israeli enemy has resumed aggression on some military positions in the southern region and our air defenses have responded to them and thwarted the aggression," a Syrian military source said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Israeli aircraft were on mission to destroy drone-operating system deep in Syrian territory.
By REUTERS
Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and upper Galilee, warning residents of potential rocket strikes.
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin says Israeli jets have been operating on five fronts in recent months.
According to the report, the majority of sites allegedly targeted have one common feature.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Israeli jets broke sound barrier over south Lebanon on Sunday, causing damage to buildings.
With an extremely low radar signature, the F-35 can operate undetected deep inside enemy territory.
Syria claims its army hit two Israeli planes and "forced the rest to flee."
The strikes came after a Syrian mortar shell exploded in the northern Golan Heights.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel begins taking delivery of the F-35, but is it really the weapon it needs to meet future challenges, given the strategic changes in the region?
By YOSSI MELMAN
The report added that Syrian defense systems identified Israeli aircraft within their airspace but refrained from firing.
On the conflict’s anniversary, a veteran ‘Jerusalem Post’ writer shares a taste of once-censored material included in a newly revised edition of his 2004 book.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
"There are no limits to what you can do if you set your mind to it," said U.S. Army Maj. Mary Thorton.
Israeli Air Force investigation reveals F-16 pilot and navigator failed to follow a precise action sequence due to stress.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces strike 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens heard in cities and councils close to the operations but no rockets fired on Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
For former IAF Pilot Orly Lahat, watching his son serve at an IDF airbase is the culmination of all he fought to defend 30 years ago.
The Israeli F-16 pilots who had to abandon their jet during a mission speak out.
Sirens head in the Golan Heights and Beit She'an Saturday, no casualties reported, residents report movement of IAA jets and what sounds like explosions.
Israel is modernizing its heavy-lift helicopter fleet, as its aging Yasur helicopters are set to be replaced by 2025 when they will be over 50 years old.
Croatia has been searching for replacements for their outdated Soviet-built MiG jets
It provides aerial and maritime situational awareness at all altitudes, over any terrain and in any weather condition and can also operate at long range with extended flight time.
Another woman appointed to lead operational command and control unit.
Rumors that the deal with Rafael to buy 8,000 Spike missiles was cancelled first surfaced in November.
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot brought four elite units together under one roof when he formed the Oz Brigade in December 2015.
“A plane doesn’t care if it’s a woman or a man flying it. The Air Force wants the best of the best."
Israeli company also just completed upgrades to Kfirs used by Colombian air force.
With increased threats posed by Iran, the advanced fighter jets are expected to give Israel complete air superiority in the region for the next 40 years.
Defense ties between Israel and India have grown in the past few years, with Delhi becoming a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware.
Nearly 100 planes and hundreds of crew from eight countries take part in Blue Flag 2017, Israel's largest aerial drill ever.
Captain Y lost her grandfather, also an IAF pilot, during the Yom Kippur War.
The sophisticated and mystery shrouded jet is meant to provide the Israeli Air Force with an extra edge during operations in Syria, Lebanon and beyond.
Interim report into crash found poorly installed steering joystick disconnected after prolonged usage
The SA-5 missile battery, which was stationed some 50 kilometers east of the Syrian capital, fired at Israeli jets that were on a routine aerial reconnaissance flight in Lebanese airspace.
Upgrades would bring the drone to the scale of the high-altitude long-range Global Hawk drone.
Mitchell Flint volunteered to fly for Israel and was one of the founding members of Machal
They "Adir" jets landed in Israel on Thursday after their arrival was delayed for two weeks.
USAF takes decision after technical problems found in other jets.
Hermes 900 "Kochav" drone had its first flight during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 over the skies of the Gaza Strip.
Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had been head of the IDF Planning Directorate since July 2015.
A preliminary investigation found pilots reported problems with the steering system of the tail rotor blades.
Israel has bought the F-15 and Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, and the Defense Ministry had in the past expressed interest in buying Boeing C-47 refueling planes.
The day-long drill took place in northern Israel near the community of Elkayim.
Israeli 'Samson' tactical transport plane, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, makes a big showing at the Royal International Air Tattoo Show.
Israel's fleet of Boeing 707 Re'em aircraft are nearing 60 years old
Israeli Air Force Apache fleet resumes operations after “thorough, microscopic, and intensive” investigation.
Ten American pilots and their wives took a VIP tour of Israel to see what has become of the country since they helped to fend off the surprise onslaught by its Arab neighbors 44 years ago.
By JTA
Wonder women abound.
Senior IDF officer: "We went to Cyprus to learn how to fight on terrain that soldiers aren't familiar with."
Israel Air Force is fusing manned and unmanned intelligence missions in order to complete the puzzle.
IAI signed largest defense contract in Israel’s defense industry’s history after signing a $1.6 billion mega-contract with the Indian Army in April.
The drill, which has been happening for several years usually happens once a year, though due to different considerations it occurs more than once.
The army said that while it was “serious security incident,” no lives were endangered at any time.
Exercises will take place near the southern city of Eilat at the Air Force’s Uvda airbase.
Initial investigation finds two C-130 "Samson" transport planes came dangerously close to one another mid-flight.
Some of the most moving visuals from the IAF's flyover in honor of Israel's 69th Independence Day ceremony.
Major "G", an immigrant from Ukraine talks to 'The Jerusalem Post' before his first flyover.
The five F-35 jets will participate for the first time in the Air Force Flyover during Independence Day.
The Israeli Air Force has been flying DC-3s since the War of Independence.
Maj. Ohad Cohen Nov did not have time to eject before his jet caught fire following combat mission.
Despite all its flaws, the F-35 will give Israel the ability to maintain air superiority over all its neighbors and further afield, and allow it to attack where it has never attacked before.
Is the F-35 indeed the best fighter jet in the world, or are its capabilities lacking.
The defense establishment believes that their simple arrival will boost the country’s deterrence in face of its numerous adversaries.
By YAAKOV KATZ
New threats pose new challenges to Israel's qualitative military edge.
Ash Carter is on two-week long trip to reassure allies around the world.
It’s two weeks to the touchdown of the world’s most advanced fighter jet in Israel.
The first two of the state-of-the-art fighters are scheduled to arrive on December 12.
By HERB KEINON
IAF investigates crash as family, friends mourn F-16 pilot.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The jet, which was landing at Ramon air force base in the Negev, caught fire.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The sales stalled amid concerns that equipment sent to Gulf Arab states would be used against Israel.
Countries without diplomatic relations are rarely seen in joint military exercises, but few nations would miss an opportunity to work with the US Air Force.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Upgraded C-130H aircraft fuse real-world video feeds with sensory data, Elbit Systems says
Will the missile defense drill conducted in recent days convince Netanyahu to expedite talks on a new US defense aid package?
As soon as they become active within the IAF, the planes will begin taking over jobs currently carried out by F-15s and F-16s.
First Israeli F-35 jet rolled out out at Lockheed Martin production plant in Texas; IAF Chief of Staff: Flying the simulator, I felt I had ‘the future in my hands
MK says IDF shouldn't bow to commercial interests.
By ARIK BENDER
Ten years after Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is armed with surface to air missiles and a vast rocket arsenal, and the fifth-generation aircraft will be key in helping the IAF tackle these threats.
Israel's Rafael, India's Reliance Defense to cooperate on air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and surveillance balloons.
IDF Brig.-Gen. Munir Amar was operating the light plane that crashed in southern side of Mount Kamon in northern Israel.
Investigation launched into incident.
The IAF's Air Defense Branch has now begun receiving the main components of David's Sling.
Lawyer Stuart Newberger has devoted his life to fighting for families of terror victims – including those killed in UTA Flight 772 in 1989.
By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Although 70 years apart, two related pilots contribute to Israeli aviation history.
By JONATHAN EVERETT MASENG
Preparations for the Dubai Airshow continue amid mounting pressure over the escalation in the Middle East, in particular in Saudi Arabia and in Lebanon.
Russia’s use of an Iranian air base to strike targets in Syria has little operational significance, but is of strategic importance
By EPHRAIM KAM,ZVI MAGEN
Caliber 3 facility in Efrat says comedian experienced ‘Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism’
By AMY SPIRO,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The IDF's intelligence and technological and operational superiority, creativity and courage will guarantee Israel's existence and victory in any future war.
By AMIR PERETZ
Since last Sunday, Israel has been hosting an 11-day military exercise that brings together the air forces of Germany, Poland, India, France, Italy, Greece and the US.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It is a question of the trade-off we want between freedom of speech, freedom of press and an obscure, unproven potential harm to Israeli security.
Asher Snir achieved preeminence as an IAF combat pilot and could well have reached the top had he not died 30 years ago this week.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
For decades to come, the F-35 will be one of the key enablers of Israel's qualitative military edge.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.