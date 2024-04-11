IDF rains down on multiple Hamas targets in central Gaza Strip

The IDF conducted a targeted operation in central Gaza on Wednesday night while fighter jets and aircraft attacked dozens of terror infrastructures above and below ground, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Furthermore, combat teams of the Brigade 401, Nahal, and other units under the 162nd Division operated in central Gaza on Wednesday night, eliminating terrorists and destroying terror infrastructure.

Before entering the area, Israel Air Force jets, in coordination with Brigade 215, struck dozens of terror infrastructures above and below ground in the central strip.

The joint operation of ground forces and the air force was based on precise intelligence indicating the presence of terror infrastructures and numerous terrorists in the area.

During the operation, IDF soldiers identified an armed terrorist exiting a tunnel near the forces and entering a military structure. A fighter jet targeted the terrorist as he approached the forces. Additionally, soldiers of Brigade 401 identified several launchers in the area. IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operate in the central Gaza Strip, April 10, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

By sea and by air

As part of the operation, naval forces conducted several attacks on the coastal area at the center of Gaza to assist the fighters.