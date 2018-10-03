03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Kathie Lee Gifford has been on four rabbinical study trips to Israel.
By JTA
Natalie Portman said she was "deeply touched and humbled" by the honor.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Guests included Madonna, members of U2, Elon Musk, Chris Rock, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher.
“No one should feel unwelcome, afraid or unsafe in their place of work. The restaurant industry does not get a pass,” wrote Alon Shaya.
Monty Hall received a lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmy's in 2013.
Mark Zuckerberg asks for forgiveness 'for ways my work was used to divide people'
By AMY SPIRO
Singer displays images of ousted Trump officials during "Goodbye to You."
This was not Penn's first time getting political, the actor took a sabbatical from his role on the TV show House in order to work for the Obama administration.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
An unnamed source confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday.
In an exclusive interview, comedian Roseanne Barr discusses being Jewish and her awakening on Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Sefer Torah Just in time for Rosh Hashana, the Schmelzer family, owners of the Shlomo Group, dedicated a new Torah scroll in memory of the patron of the family, Shlomo Schmelzer.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Prince Harry is currently fifth-in-line to the British throne.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The woman said that as her husband snapped a photo of her and Franken, he pulled her in “awkward close” and “put his hand full-fledged on my rear.”
Tom Petty played in Israel for the first time in September 1987.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The human rights activist and former actress apologizes "for posting a despicable tweet by mistake."
By REUTERS
The former husband of Liza Minnelli was found in the Four Seasons hotel in the Canary Wharf business district of the city; he was 62.
Her cousin shares personal thoughts about the ‘ageless’ craftswoman
By MEIR UZIEL
It was reported on Thursday that police are expected to not press charges against singer Shlomo Gronich, after several women accused him of sexual assault.
"It was important for me to come out against this silencing of artists," said Nick Cave.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli stars wished their fans "Shana Tova" ahead of the new Jewish year of 5778.
Conan visited the Western Wall and the market in the Old City of Jerusalem.
The former lead singer of Israeli boy band HFive nearly drowned Saturday after saving his niece.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Tyrese Gibson makes Instagram appeal for his 10-year-old.
The pop star radiated confidence, but her show was marked by lulls.
By NOA AMOUYAL,ERICA SCHACHNE
“We can call [my relationship with Israel] a love affair,” she said.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN,KAYLA STEINBERG
Who says the old days are gone and romance is dead? Want to open a bottle of wine on the breezy balcony and greet your lover with a smile? There’s Engelbert.
By SARAH LEVIN
The pop culture guru stopped at Judaism's holiest site during his trip to Israel for Pride 2017.
By ARIANE MANDELL
While at the most holy site in the Jewish faith, the rocker met designated US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
The iconic rock band will kick-off its 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' farewell tour in Tel Aviv on Wednesday at Yarkon Park.
Bieber's back! International superstar's act mobilizes huge security operation; local pop sensations Static and Ben-El are opening act.
Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Joanie, the feisty little sister of Ron Howard’s character Richie Cunningham on Happy Days.
‘I think that it’s important that globally we talk about women of all shapes and sizes, because that’s what we are,’ says Graham.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A model, an actor and a reality TV star soak up the sun in the Holy Land.
Oops... Postponing Labor race "not that innocent."
By GIL HOFFMAN
The 'princess of pop' will give her first-ever performance in Israel on July 3.
Former Foreign Ministry director Dore Gold posted a photo of himself alongside the actor and martial artist at a restaurant in Herzliya on Saturday.
Handful of actors arrived in the Holy Land for week-long trip.
Gadot shared a photo on her Facebook page of her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano, holding her stomach alongside the hashtag #mommyforthesecondtime.
Thank 'the Lord': 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' clan seems to be keeping up with Israel visits.
Grammy award-winning American musician Pharrell Williams to perform on July 21 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.
By SHAWN RODGERS
At this year's festival Ronit Raphael treated the stars, including model Irina Shayk, French actress Juliette Binoche and American actress Julianne Moore.
Amid rumors that Bruce Springsteen will perform in Tel Aviv this summer, he and his E Street band have come under fire from supporters of boycotting Israel.
By JTA,ANDREW TOBIN
Apparel chain Hoodies says: "We are happy that Bar Refaeli's new Hoodies swimwear collection has already aroused interest even before it is launched."
By GLOBES
US pop star Prince, 57, was found unresponsive on Thursday at his Minnesota home and was later declared dead, US media reports said.
The former 'Tonight Show' host raises funds at sold-out special concert fundraiser in New York for United Hatzalah.
"The Muscles from Brussels" is in Israel on a five-day visit.
No stranger to telling us what’s on her mind, the comedian and activist had sharp words for the BDS movement at a Jerusalem confab.
After his 2010 cancellation, the Latin rock sensation announces long-anticipated concert scheduled for July 30 in Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park.
By DAVID BRINN
The 30-year-old actress got the role of Wonder Woman in American director Zack Snyder’s movie, which also stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, in 2013.
Streisand had cells taken from her last beloved pet, a dog named Samantha, before she died in 2017.
Ayelet Zurer: If you wear fur, you've got blood on your hands.
Director joins Oprah, Clooney in funding upcoming rally; Gal Gadot, Barbra Streisand, Mayim Bialik speak out in favor.
Tamimi, 17, whose trial began Tuesday, was arrested in December for throwing rocks at and shoving and slapping IDF soldiers.
Everyone's favorite 90's boy band is heading back to Israel to perform one show in April.
Koblenko said she has no interest in the attention of people who “assume something about my political inclination based on my holiday destination.”
Is Bar Rafaeli moving closer to religion?
By MIKI LEVIN/MAARIV
New Zealand native Lorde to perform in Israel in June.
The gift comes after Clarkson went full fan girl at Variety’s Power of Women L.A. luncheon and honored Israeli actress Gal Gadot as a "bold female figure."
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The award was rebranded in the Israeli star's honor.
The Israeli actress met real-life 'wonder women' for a 'People' magazine photoshoot.
The 31-year-old posted a picture of what appears to be a burgeoning baby bump along with the caption "Something's cooking..." on Instagram.
Gal Gadot’s newfound celebrity is possibly the best international publicity for the Jewish state in years, and is a perfect example of soft power.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Clearly such views are not just a moral abomination but represent a deplorable and permanent stain on the reputation of a man who won the Nobel Peace Prize.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Taylor Swift rejects the claims of an alt-right blog that she is an icon of White Supremacists.
By BILL KEVENEY / USA TODAY (TNS)
Maluma performed in Tel Aviv on October 12.
The former Tonight Show host will be filming a special episode in Israel for his TBS show Conan.
Heated cyber-bullying legal battle ensues after reality TV star shared explicit photos on social media without consent of his former fiance.
The pop diva is scheduled to hold her first performance in Israel on July 3.
Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
The glamorous pair welcomes their first children: a girl and a boy.
The celebrity blogger is in town for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.
Jenna Jameson's very sweet moment on Twitter resonates with Jews all over the world.
Tel Aviv is celebrating the Wonder Woman star ahead of the film's Israeli premiere.
Love was in the Tel Aviv air for some famous Israeli faces.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Lance Bass and Jamie-Lynn Sigler touring the Holy Land.
Jenna and her growing family appear to enjoying every moment together, and the new mama has shared some heartwarming photos over the past few days.
The former adult film star and Lior Bitton named their daughter Batel, meaning 'Daughter of God' in Hebrew.
Jenna has confirmed that she will definitely be giving the baby a Hebrew name.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Israeli model and actress Gal Gadot who now stars as Wonder Woman welcomed a second baby girl on Sunday evening.
Johansson, 32, and Dauriac, a journalist, married in 2014, shortly after their daughter was born.
The world-renowned fashion model talked about how much the cover meant to her as someone of Palestinian heritage.
The actress, who has expressed her growing interest in Islam in the past year, was traveling through Heathrow airport when she was requested to remove her headscarf.
A 22-year-old woman reportedly accosted the pair and asked Bella to hold the Palestinian flag while they were en route to her sister Gigi's New York apartment.
Troubled Hollywood star sparks speculation after deleting social media posts and writing an Arabic greeting instead.
Moscow-based billionaire Valery Kogan reportedly paid millions for the pop sensations to perform at his granddaughter's star-studded wedding in London.
After the news of the 84-year-old's death, numerous people took to social media and wrote that "she died of a broken heart."
News briefs from around the nation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Your serious side takes over this week and you find little of no patience for frivolity.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
UN spurs outcry as it taps comic book superhero - whom the Israeli actress will play in a movie to be released next year - as honorary ambassador.
Adam Krief, a father of three from Israel, was diagnosed recently with primary myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer that is likely fatal if he does not find a blood transplant match.
"Planetarium", set in Paris in the 1930s, features the actresses as sisters in 1930s Paris.
Popular singer Kobi Aflalo went all the way to Rome for his marriage to dancer Emily Meghnagi.
This year's fashion celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York saw the world's fashion aficionados show up in their glad rags.
By OLIVIA FINE
They predicted Trump would run for president & now it seems The Simpsons not only pre-empted Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's "foreign species invasion" but also the apology they were forced to issue.
Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner's iconic film, The Ten Commandments, received a slight revamp with some new cast members by Aish.com.
The Jewish American entertainer known for her brazen antics slams 'Glamour' magazine for placing her in an issue entitled 'Chic at Any Size.'
Nestle, the parent company of Nespresso, has reportedly called on Espresso Club to pull the advertisement and pay $50,000.