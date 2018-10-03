disability

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Parents can proactively teach about the nature and manifestations of disability.
By SUZANNE STAMBOULIEH
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) runs activities in eight different countries.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Report finds that 95 percent of top TV show characters with disabilities are played by non-disabled performers.
By JTA/RUDERMAN FOUNDATION
About 80 people partook in the event, some of whom were seeing the monument for the first time in their lives.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“Here we leave politics and the relations among states outside the door and simply try to promote the rights of deaf people around the world..."
After becoming the first deaf emergency medical technician in the country, Nechama Loebel has once again broken barriers for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
The center will have 3D printers and a variety of other biomechanical and other equipment to create advanced-technology products for the children.
“The idea is not the chair itself, but the mobility and independence it enables children, without which some of them will not have any access to school, or community life.”
“We thought that in our day and age you should be able to find what you need in one place - but in reality there was no place like this.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Esther Abraham has not allowed a disability to hold her back – and credits being realistic with the drive that has made her one of Jerusalem’s most accomplished achievers.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
The Kelev Tov project is part of the Shekulo Tov nonprofit; it is the only program in the country that integrates people with mental health problems to employment working with animals.
By KEREN PREISKEL
The visit was very emotional for the entire group, and many at the Kotel stopped by to wish them well.
By HANNAH BROWN
“These children are, in a way, facing marathons every day of their lives.”
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Can synagogues meet spiritual and communal needs of people with disabilities?
By HANNAH KATSMAN
The organization aims to create equality of opportunity for people with disabilities in all areas of life.
Each wheelchair is adorned with a sticker that reads "To the children of South Africa with love from Israel."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
“This is the most difficult law I had the privilege to be involved with. But for such laws and such moments it is worthwhile to be an MK,” Knesset Welfare Committee chairman Eli Alalouf said.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,LAHAV HARKOV
The location is also serving as the new headquarters of Yachad Israel.
By SARAH LEVI
The Jewish National Fund is proud to kick off a series of events coinciding with Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The new legislation, passed Tuesday, is a win for the Social Services Minister.
With February marking Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion month, Jewish National Fund continues its groundbreaking work in integrating those with special needs into society at large.
By NOA AMOUYAL
There are too many stereotyped attitudes toward disabilities.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The girls' long sleeve shirt sold was available in pink velvet fabric with the words "DISABLED" written in black block letters on a white background across the chest.
"Israel is poor in natural resources, but rich in human resources."
Currently, people with severe disabilities receive an allotment of NIS 2,343 per month – less than half the minimum wage.
In a poignant ceremony attended by IDF commanders and proud family members, 12 soldiers with disabilities were sworn into the IDF’s Home Front Command at Israel’s Yad La’Shiryon.
By ELI MANDELBAUM
How a former combat soldier inspires hope.
By BEIT HALOCHEM TEL AVIV
Israel’s Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan and members of Bayit Yehudi met with disabled IDF soldiers for International Day of Disabled Persons
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"We could do more for you,” President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged, pledging: “And we will do more for you.”
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said he was shocked by the incident.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The report also showed a decrease in the number of responders who said it was acceptable to joke about or make harmful comments about people with disabilities.
Israeli Paralympic stars Moran Samuel and Pascale Berkowitz shine for others
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Shalva Band was created over 10 years ago, and has since won the hearts of the hundreds of thousands of audience members for whom it has performed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
15 disabled people lead by the group 'Disabled are becoming panthers' moved on to the Prime Minister’s Office, blocking the entrances and exits to the buildings.
Roi Schiffman's life story is a gripping tale of heroism, optimism and perseverance.
There are currently 36 groups representing disabled Israelis protesting outside the Knesset.
Protest groups blocked roads leading to Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, and are threatening to further block roads and even industrial sites until the agreement comes into effect.
“Benjamin Netanyahu, we call on you and the entire government of Israel to come here and talk to us,” say demonstrators.
The group plans to remain camped out outside Knesset until their demands are met.
In Stronger, his on-screen disability is achieved with a seamless mix of prosthetics and visual effects, and his acting strives for, and achieves, a similar invisibility.
By JUSTIN CHANG
Rivlin said that it was important to keep bringing up this issue to the relevant authorities. He had been dealing with it for 30 years, he said.
The State of Israel, the government and the prime minister have a deep understanding of social issues, President Reuven Rivlin said.
It remains unclear where the money will come from, as the Israeli government embarks on expanding a social welfare program without raising taxes or reallocating funds.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Protests outside the home of coalition head reveal split within disabled coalition regarding historical agreement to improve their pensions.
Nis 4.2 billion will be added to the existing disability pension budget by 2021, 244 thousand disabled people in Israel win after long struggle.
By MAARIV ONLINE,HAGAY HACOHEN
The band, whose 8 members all have a disability, has made waves on the internet.
Shalva forges partnership with Russian Jewish Congress.
Accusations flew as lawmakers entered a fiery debate during the Knesset plenum over disability stipends.
Since 1982, ALEH continues to be the country’s leading network of facilities for children with severe disabilities.
Hanan Tal, co-CEO of “Disabled is not a Half-Person,” said this is an important step in achieving their goals.
The topic of the meeting is the "government's torture of the disabled."
There are currently some 238,000 Israelis who have disabilities. Of these, some 195,000 are classified as being 100% disabled.
Critics call it too little, too late.
Currently the monthly stipend for disabled people is below the current poverty line.
"It’s a joke, you know. It’s funny to say that NIS 2,342 is enough to live on."
“Our own community is paternalistic and we are part of an Arab minority that is discriminated against. The main discrimination is in resources.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
Being confined to a wheelchair has not stopped Maccabiah Russian para-athlete Konstantin Afinogenov from pursuing his passion for sport.
Estimates for the cost of raising disability payments to equal the minimum wage have ranged from NIS 7 billion to 14 billion.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“Returned captives paid with their bodies and souls for the security of the state and its existence, and the state has the responsibility to help with their rehabilitation and welfare.”
The Deaflympics were the first official sporting events for people with disabilities.
Disabled demonstrators attempt to self-immolate, parents block traffic with hospital gurneys
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“We will ask the government, as a united front, to approve this plan,” coalition chairman, David Bitan stated.
By UDI SHAHAM
A non-competitive, friendship- building baseball league, Buddy Baseball provides an opportunity to build self-esteem and create warm, lasting memories on the baseball field.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Hundreds of thousands of disabled people struggle to cope and make ends meet. What does life look like for those who have no choice but to rely on state aid?
By TALI KORD
The Prime Minister's Office announced the establishment of a new committee to examine an increase to disability allotments.
The NIS 200 million state-of-the-art center houses nation’s largest and most advanced disability-accessible facilities.
The prime minister said that he had met with disabled people and with their parents and that their situation was "heartbreaking."
The suit, announced by the ministry on Tuesday, was filed at the Tel Aviv HaShalom Court and is asking for NIS 125,000 in compensation.
According to the survey, there has been an improvement over the years in most components of Israeli attitudes toward this population group.
“They happily do everything that the soldiers don’t like to do, and we don’t even have to ask them.”
"The collaboration between the municipality and the Grabski Center is a long and fruitful one," Barda said on Thursday.
The viral video seeks to promote awareness about the right to housing for the disabled as well as a Knesset bill promoting the issue.
Although Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month is coming to a close, as far as Special in Uniform soldiers are concerned, every month is an opportunity for them to shine.
In Jerusalem, with a population of over half a million Jews, there is just one accessible mikve, when it should have five.
By JEREMY SHARON
“We do not understand how a propaganda organization that defames IDF soldiers in Israel and the world...can be permitted to enter our schools."
Each year ALUT holds its donation day in order to raise funds for its activities, including building new centers, new schools, to take autistic children on field trips and other initiatives.
Paralympic medalist Moran Samuel: "Most beaches I can only see from afar."
“This year’s Ruderman Prize in Inclusion awardees represent the innovation and ingenuity taking place around the globe that is leading us to a more inclusive world.”
A study ranks Israel's cities in terms of their accessibility and care for disabled residents and visitors.
For Yuval Wagner, a former IAF pilot who survived a helicopter crash and founded Access Israel, the sky’s the limit.
By STEVE LINDE
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - a look at Jerusalem Double, the first backgammon league for Jews and Arabs.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - a 12 year old boy who overcomes cystic fibrosis and goes for the goal.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - the journey of two young women who overcame the odds and reached the pinnacle.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - "Breathing Easy" a film about living with cystic fibrosis.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - we follow Israelis with disabilities taking part in an emotional music tour abroad.
‘As far as we’re concerned, each soldier is with us until they turn 120,’ says ZDVO
Winners of Breaking Barriers – an initiative spearheaded by Itzhak Perlman – discuss their efforts to create a more inclusive society and demonstrate that a love of art and music is for everyone.
“It’s a nice city, small, young and very cheap to live there,” he says.
A donated Torah scroll helps a ‘quiet congregation’ in Minsk participate in the full spectrum of Jewish life.
By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN
Guide dogs give blind people
self-confidence to achieve social
integration, to study and find
employment. Providing this
freedom is the aim of the Israel
Guide Dog Center for the Blind.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Disabled artists paint by mouth or foot.
By MIRIAM KRESH
By MICHAL GALANTI
We are so thankful for the support of our incredible partners around the world, both those who have always run alongside us and those who have cheered us on from the side lines.
By SHLOMIT GRAYEVSKY
Raising disability allowances is important. But it should be part of larger quest for justice.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Disability activists and donors should drop by Kishorit, or an apartment like Danny’s, to get a crash course in what a real community looks like.
INCLUSION IN Jewish Day Schools in New York and in Israel lags far behind other parochial education systems in other countries.
By GAVIN SAMUELS
Minister visits Shalva's National Center for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Jerusalem.
For the soldiers who are part of the Special in Uniform program, the Tu Bishvat holiday is a time to receive new inspiration.