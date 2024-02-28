Army integration group marks 1,000th enlistee

The Gdolim B'Madim (Big in Uniform) association, whose goal is to integrate young boys with disabilities into the IDF and bring about integration into Israeli society, held an annual event for friends of the association in collaboration with the E.V. Motors company in Netanya.

As part of the event, a VIP electric minibus, the first of its kind, was inaugurated for the association's band, which performed an exciting and rare performance. At the event, there was also a recognition ceremony and a salute to individual units from the association.

The event was held with the participation of the president of the association, former Mossad head Yossi Cohen, chairman of the association Maj.-Gen. Gabi Ofir, CEO of the association Rabbi Mendy Belinitzky, and friends of the association.

Ofir noted at the event: "The association is marking the recruitment of the 1,000th volunteer in its 100 bases supported by 80 economic companies and by JNF-USA under the authority of CEO Mr. Russell Robinson, and 1,000 boys who received an exemption from the IDF who managed to wear the uniform, the beret and the dog tags, breaking the glass ceiling."

Ohad Seligman, chairman of E.V. Motors, stated: "It is a great honor for the company to take part and be partners in donating and helping the association, and we salute the Gdolim B’Madim heroes. and

The association was awarded the Presidential Award for Volunteerism in 2017.