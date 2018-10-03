judea and samaria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In their letter, the girls seek clarity on eight points, most notably questioning the double standards to which Israel is held at the UN.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Several right-wing lawmakers echoed Liberman’s comments.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The decision follows settler campaign warning of roads' susceptibility to terror attacks.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Settler leaders immediately lashed out at the EU.
Initiatives to push Israel to abandon Samaria will be met with increased building, Netanyahu said.
Monday afternoon, the Bayit Yehudi faction in the Knesset is holding a debate on the issue.
Netanyahu told politicians on Tuesday, “I have the privilege after scores of years to be the prime minister who builds a new settlement in Judea and Samaria.”
"Policies that were envisaged very early on, 1967 or 1968, serve government policies to this day."
By REUTERS
IDF forces in the area shot and neutralized the Palestinian attacker.
Hundreds join family in mourning loss of Elchai Teharlev, killed in a terror attack on Thursday.
FIFA’s first recommendation is to maintain the status, which would be a violation of international law including UN resolutions.
By ADAM RASGON
On Tuesday, settlers held a small demonstration on the new paved turn-off to the road,
The groups announced their plans to turn to the court almost immediately after the Knesset authorized the legislation in a historic 60-52 vote.
The legislation retroactively legalizes 4,000 homes in the West Bank built on private Palestinian property and pledges to compensate Palestinian landowners.
Saeb Erekat says that evacuating 40 homes while approving "3,000 housing settlement units" is "political blindness."
Shaked calls for increased West Bank construction during trip to Hebron; Liberman: UNSC resolution 2334 a direct result of Settlements Arrangements Law.
By JEREMY SHARON
Netanyahu pointed out that in 1929, the Arabs massacred the Jews in Hebron; in 1948, Jews were expelled and murdered in Gush Etzion, Kalya (near the Dead Sea) and Atarot, north of Jerusalem.
By HERB KEINON
The outpost faces a looming evacuation.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
A Jerusalem rally in support of the outpost is planned for Tuesday.
A West Bank Palestinian village, home to 300 people living in ramshackle tents and shacks, has become a cause célèbre for both left- and right-wing activists.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
The High Court of Justice has ordered that Amona be demolished by December 25.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Settlers have called on the IDF to protect the Samaria Regional park after a Palestinian flag was placed on the site.
Ottoman law continues to influence court decisions, as the state neglects to act on land disputes.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The “global Shabbat against demolitions” gathered around 300 Jews from some five countries to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian villages of Sussiya, Umm el-Kheir, al-Araqib and Umm el-Hiram
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The project has upset both Palestinians and settlers, who have joined together to stop construction.
Civil Administration: Environmental improvements on the horizon in the West Bank.
By SHARON UDASIN
Participants will bring in Shabbat together, share a potluck dinner and take a group photo to upload to social media with the hashtag #ShabbatAgainstDemolition.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Cette région est bien le cœur historique du peuple juif où ont vécu nos Patriarches
By ILSE POSSELT
La Knesset a voté la légalisation des 4 000 logements construits illégalement en Judée-Samarie
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
A quelques jours des élections, les plus proches conseillers de la candidate démocrate dévoilent les détails du plan de rapprochement avec l’allié israélien
By MICHAEL WILNER
Un million de mines antipersonnel se trouvent toujours le long des frontières d’Israël.
Des organisations israéliennes et internationales s’activent pour déminer le terrain
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Après des années d'enlisement, un espoir de paix entre Israéliens et Palestiniens
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Arab and Jewish women living beyond the Green Line team up in the name of photography.
By LAURA BEN-DAVID
At the heart of Tamimi’s situation are two issues.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The ambulances, which cost a total of $1 million, will be stationed in Kiryat Arba, Karnei Shomron, Efrat, Ofra and Ariel.
“The time has come to express our Biblical right to the land,” said Netanyahu’s number two in Likud, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Papadoupoulos referred to settlements in the West Bank as being in 'Judea and Samaria.'
A legislation pending approval could mean that settlements will be rebuilt in an area that Israelis are barred from today.
Settler leaders say public has tired of broken promises, threaten campaign to demand increased security.
Ayelet Shaked speaks to the 'Post' about a law that could alter how Israel's legislation applies to Judea and Samaria, but its critics say it's unconstitutional and tantamount to annexation.
The Water Authority and setters have also charged that Palestinian theft of water has depleted supplies.
“This program improves security, it is not a prize for terror,” says Defense Minister.
Visit the Bethlehem hotel with the worst view in the world.
By BEN FISHER
While in Israel Miller will also visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, the Dead Sea and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
Nickolay Mladenov says the move "undermines substantially the two-state solution."
Right-wing lawmakers call praise the settlement legislation while left-wing MKs slam the bill.
By UDI SHAHAM
The legislation marks the first time that the Knesset has sought to impose Israeli law in Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military and civilian rule.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,UDI SHAHAM,GIL HOFFMAN
Israel sometimes lives in West Bank world and sometimes in Judea and Samaria world.
Plenum vote delayed until Monday; Ben-Dahan: ‘Annexation from whom? Israel has the right on land’
By UDI SHAHAM,TOVAH LAZAROFF
In the first incident, a suspect attempted to ram a vehicle into soldiers; Hours later, a different attacker fired at an IDF guard post.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Although the position Trump ends up taking on the diplomatic possibilities for the region can only be guessed at for now, what is clear is that Bennett has formulated a plan.
Bennett: Revolutionary bill leads the way to annexation; Kahlon says legislation balances rule of law with settlements.
The deputy minister lamented the persistent idea that “everything starts and ends with ‘the occupation.’”
“The UNSC council resolution, should be a trigger to put this plan into action,” said Bennet.
Every time Israel has ceded land it the past it has brought violence not peace, Education Minister Naftali Bennett said.
Informally but on the ground, Israel has effectively annexed portions of the West Bank without a formal legal announcement.
The conflict should be managed until conditions arise for an agreed-upon solution
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
‘Cremisan Winery has a permanence that outlives the shallowness of daily politics.’
By Adam Montefiore
A mission to sample Kentucky Fried Chicken
leads our intrepid reporters to Bethlehem.
By BEN FISHER,SARAH LEVI
Iran and the Saudis are putting pressure on Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri to either officially resign as prime minister (the Saudis) or remain in office to help legitimize Hezbollah (Iran).
After more than 50 years of de facto rule over Judea and Samaria, the time has come for Israel’s leaders to exercise the right of self-determination and decide what it is they really want.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I generally try not to read Gershon Baskin’s Encountering Peace columns.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
On infrastructure in the West Bank.
Nothing is normal.
By SALMA KHATIB
Annexing Judea and Samaria will dash the delusions of those who continue to cling to the idea of the creation of “Palestine.”
By MICHAEL FREUND
Resolution 2334 asserts that Israel has no right to any of the lands it took control over during the Six-Day War.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Woe to the journalist or correspondent who haphazardly uses the term “private Palestinian land” without being up-front and honest about the complex nature of the land in question.
By ARI BRIGGS
The fate of Amona has the government in a quandary ahead of December 25, the date set by the court for its evacuation.
By YAAKOV KATZ
I am not an anthropologist but will admit that the sense of participating in a “rite of passage” was unmistakable in this and other marches toward a location to be redeemed and populated by Jews.
By YISRAEL MEDAD
A consensus of experts: Conflict management is currently the least-worst option.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
A round up of news from around the capital.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN