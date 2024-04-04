IDF and Shin Bet arrest 20 in overnight West Bank operation

The IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet conducted an operation on Wednesday night in which they arrested 20 wanted individuals throughout the West Bank, the IDF said on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the 20, the forces also conducted arrests in the Jenin area of the West Bank. There, a wanted individual who attempted to flee from arrest was neutralized after troops fired at him.

After this occurred, undercover soldiers from the IDF central command neutralized another terrorist following his attempt to throw an explosive device in the direction of the forces.

Arrests and confiscations of weaponry

Further operations occurred in the Za'atara area, located south of Bethlehem. There, forces confiscated M-16 rifles and additional weapons from two wanted individuals.

More weapons, including various combat equipment, firearms, and explosives, were confiscated in the West Bank areas of the Biddu and Kalkilya. IDF operating overnight on April 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF said that all those arrested were transferred for further handling by security forces.

The IDF has recorded that approximately 3,700 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria area since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with approximately 1,600 of them affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.