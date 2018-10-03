likud party

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
PA President says Israel only wants to consolidate 'Apartheid regime,' suggests vote would not have happened if not for Trump's failure to condemn settlement building.
By ADAM RASGON
Earlier at the convention, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah had attacked Israel, claiming that the country is polluting and causing damage to the Palestinian environment.
By SHARON UDASIN
By JAMES S. GALFUND
La première victoire électorale du Likoud a engendré une nouvelle donne politique,
économique et sociale qui a transformé le pays
By AMOTZ ASA-EL,AMOTZ ASA-EL
Former intelligence minister Dan Meridor says Israel needs to think fast, think smart and find the targets that count, ahead of the next round with Hezbollah and Hamas.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Party court to challenge race for head of World Likud
By GIL HOFFMAN
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Bayit Yehudi, Likud MK holding all new bills hostage in fight over child custody law
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
David Bitan declined to be hospitalized for health issues, preferring to see through the investigation phase.
By UDI SHAHAM
“There is no need for elections. The Likud can choose a new leader who has clean hands.”
This is the second time in as many weeks that Netanyahu showed he’ll do what he can to keep the coalition together when he has had opportunities to call an election.
Half of the respondents said they were unsatisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the coalition crisis.
The battle for the Likud’s Identity
By MATAN DANSKER
The bill, sponsored by Likud MK David Amsalem, would allow funding for primary candidates if three conditions are met.
According to the Likud’s administration, the 12 members booted from the party got their membership through “fraud and deception.”
The so-called “French bill” may or may not pass in the end, but there was never for a moment a true danger that it would be the reason for new elections.
Likud MK David Bitan dismisses allegation as ‘witch hunt against right-wingers’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Seven high-rises are set to be built five meters from the building which was built in 1880.
Which comes first, peace or the embassy move?
The party has embarked on a series of steps against the so-called New Likudniks, a group of centrists who want the party to become less extreme.
"You are asked to immediately stop all public use of the name Likud," the party's legal advisor warns the new group.
Netanyahu, according to senior political officials, believes that he and his wife Sara enjoy a tremendous amount of support among large parts of the public.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
Despite the opposition’s criticisms, the pro-Netanyahu rally did succeed in galvanizing Netanyahu’s support within the Likud.
By MARK WEISS
Fearing "Trojan horses" within the ranks of Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling party, leaders temporarily halt online registration.
New Labor head Avi Gabbay spoke out against Netanyahu's rally rhetoric.
Thousands of Israelis from all over the country gather in Tel Aviv in support of the prime minister.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
The assumption all along has been that the Likud needs Netanyahu more than Netanyahu needs Likud. But is that really true?
It would appear that in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eyes, those who are not with him are against him.
30 Likud MKs will all be vying for just 15 slots.
A war of words is under way in Israel's political world.
"Israeli security is holy and it is endangered more than anything by those who childishly and irresponsibly use it as a platform for tweeting."
When Netanyahu gave in, he not only offended his political base on the Right, he even got slammed in the lead headline in his pet newspaper Israel Hayom.
MKs spar over definition of "Jewish State," or whether it needs to be defined at all.
With corruption scandals dominating headlines, contenders are waiting in the Likud’s wings, but the party believes Netanyahu when he says it’s all "fake news."
The Likud politicians were instructed at the meeting on how to defend Netanyahu.
Hundreds of divorced fathers have joined the Likud in recent years who are hopeful the party’s MKs will pass laws more favorable to them.
The backdrop to this meeting has much to do with internal Likud politics.
The number of MKs has remained unchanged since Israel's founding.
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the bill Monday.
The Prime Minister’s Office dismissed Dagan’s attack as an outright falsehood.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Close to half the Likud faction signed the petition, including Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and Minister-without-Portfolio Ayoub Kara.
MK Avi Dichter, who proposed the bill, called the vote "a big step towards establishing our identity, not only universally, but mainly towards ourselves, the Israelis."
Mimouna is a three-century-old North African Jewish celebration that marks the end of Passover. It has been popularized in Israel by Jews from Morocco.
Coalition chairman David Bitan said the deadline for reaching an agreement is next Wednesday.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM
Likud Minister Ayoub Kara addressed his remarks on Israel's developing robots that will identify and exterminate terrorist leaders.
MK posts fake Netanyahu resignation on Twitter saying “Just press send."
The politicians had hoped that with President Donald Trump in the White House, US restrictions on building in West Bank settlements would become a thing of the past.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
‘It’s the last days of Pompeii,’ says dissenting Likud Central Committee member.
By JEREMY SHARON
Lapid, Bitan clash over their legislation to kick out families of terrorists.
In recordings obtained by Army Radio, Zohar tells coalition chairman MK David Bitan that he will do “damage bigger than you think” if the allocations for his projects were not approved.
Gilad Sharon, Ariel Sharon's son, and Lior Katsav, Moshe Katsav's brother, are both rumored to be joining Likud ranks.
Coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud) stated Saturday that he'd prefer if Arabs didn't vote, and that, "the Joint List doesn't represent Israeli-Arab interests, it represents Palestinian interests."
By LAURA SIGAL,GIL HOFFMAN
The Zionist Union faction called on Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit to investigate both Netanyahu’s behavior and his reaction, “which incites against an Israel journalist, on the border of condoni
The IPU also plans to release a study “showing alarming levels of sexism and violence against women MPs throughout the world,” the organization’s website states.
Report: Foreign Ministry concerned Ethiopia will prevent further aliya.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Labor MK Rosenthal: It would be bad for the party and bad for the country.
The Alliance of European Conservatives and Reformists includes British Conservatives, US GOP.
The decision aimed to take away the prime minister's powers to allocate party funds, appoint party officials and decide the terms of internal party posts.
The meeting was intended to discuss and approve Katz’s decision to backtrack from a secretariat decision on Tuesday to remove key powers from the party chairman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Activists loyal to Netanyahu accused Katz of a “putsch,” taking the chairmanship of the party away from the prime minister.
"The Likud party belongs to the people of Israel," Kara wrote on Facebook. "There are no boycotts, and no one will be ostracized. Everyone is invited to join and will be welcomed."
The Knesset’s summer session that ended this week also marks nearly three months since coalition chairman David Bitan began his often-controversial tenure.
Kahlon and Galant have sparred since Galant entered Kulanu and Kahlon's number two.
With the revelations this week that a non-profit funded by the State Department campaigned against Likud in the 2015 elections, Israel shares space on the nation list of the interfered.
The party has a debt of some NIS 8 million from the its successful election campaign last year.
Neither Elkin, nor Netanyahu's associates would confirm or deny a report in the Makor Rishon newspaper that Netanyahu threatened to fire Elkin for his rebellious behavior.
Likud sources charged that Katz was advancing the proposals because he is angry that Netanyahu has not transferred to his ministry key departments and authorities.
Coalition chairman Bitan: 'Meir Dagan was an extreme right-winger and left the Mossad the opposite. I believe this is a transformation that people in this position undergo.'
By LAHAV HARKOV,ASHER WEBER
As the line from Catch-22 goes: Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you.
Bitan to replace MK as Likud coalition chairman.
"There is no dispute, and there will not be one, that the army is subordinate to the government," Netanyahu and Ya'alon say in joint statement following meeting.
Politicians responded that past attempts to put well-known names in one new centrist party did not yield as good results in ballot boxes as it did in polls.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
A delegation from Likud met with ECR parliament members last week at the European Parliament.
The Zionist Union would win 15 seats, the Joint Arab List 13, Bayit Yehudi 12, Yisrael Beytenu eight, Shas and UTJ seven, and Kulanu and Meretz 6.
The delegation will explain the Likud’s policies to a group of 15 ECR members of Parliament.
Zionist Union MK calls for party to reflect on its direction; Bennett unimpressed by his party’s 30% rise.
When the party hit a nadir ahead of the election, the potential voters were sent voice-mail messages with recordings of Likud politicians including Miri Regev and Bennie Begin.
Cannabis use would remain illegal, and doing so in public or when under age 21 or owning more than the permitted amount would carry a fine.
MKs reveal their hidden talents at an Open House day.
Netanyahu to win seventh term as party head.
If elected, physicist Vladimir Herczberg says he would expel anyone who thinks Israel is occupying Palestinian land, including Zehava Gal-On and Tzipi Livni.
Shalom was set to be replaced by MK Amir Ohana.
By DANIEL CLINTON,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"I think my chances of winning are good. I've never lost a race in Likud," says Tzachi Hanegbi.
The chairman of the committee can use the position to sway the Likud ideologically and make life difficult for the leader of the party.
Minister Yariv Levin gets booed by crowd at Ha'aretz peace conference as he slams land for peace paradigm and refutes charge that Israel is an occupier.
The proposal, which is backed by Likud MK and Netanyahu critic David Amsalem, would require a special majority of up to 60 percent in a party primary for an incumbent seeking at least a third term.
Likud’s first electoral victory produced a new political hegemon and an epoch of social transition, national defiance and cultural revolt.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
If Shlomo Karhi’s mock-primary win is any indication, Likud activists are getting fed up with jerks
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The founder of the Likud, Menachem Begin, could be imagined spinning in his grave at the deterioration of his parliamentary legacy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The US president’s whitewashing of the Jews out of the Holocaust was no careless Tweet.
By JEFF BARAK
Livni is right that it is time to put aside egos and create a bloc that can run together in the next election.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Everyone has the right to believe that the Bible is the Jewish kushan over Eretz Yisrael, even though except for the Jews themselves and some Evangelical leaders, no one else shares this thought.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
I find it illuminating to note the choice of words used by MK Zouheir Bahloul, where he complains about the “Israeli security forces” being unable to locate the Duma arsonists.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The poll was conducted on Thursday of a representative sample of 500 Israelis, with a margin of error of 4.4%.