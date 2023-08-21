The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud to expel activist who told Ashkenazim to burn in hell

“Ashkenazim, may you burn in hell. Not for nothing did six million die. I’m proud. If only six million more would burn,” Zarka stated.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 19:04
Prime Minis4er Benjamin Netanyahu and leader of the Likud party speaks with Miki Zohar during a Likud party meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 25, 2016 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minis4er Benjamin Netanyahu and leader of the Likud party speaks with Miki Zohar during a Likud party meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 25, 2016
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Likud is planning to expel three prominent activists from the party, including Yitzhak Zarka, who made headlines last month when he called anti-judicial reform protesters “Ashkenazim” who should “burn in hell.”

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com
A petition was filed for the Likud to expel Zarka, Rami Ben Yehuda, and Moshe Marom, according to an internal file leaked to The Jerusalem Post. The three will be kicked out of the party pending approval by the central committee.
Zarka in particular came under fire last month for yelling at anti-judicial reform demonstrators “Ashkenazim, may you burn in hell. Not for nothing did six million die. I’m proud. If only six million more would burn,” in an apparent reference to the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Zarka has been photographed in cozy photos with many top Likud ministers and MKs.

Not all Likud members support expulsion

The move to expel the three has been met with opposition by some in the Likud, with one member saying, “I do not remember any other party that expelled any of its members for excessive anger.”

Ben Yehuda is a prominent right-wing Twitter activist who, according to the filing, has repeatedly made inappropriate comments on his accounts, including statements such as calling left-wing activists, anti-reform protesters, and journalists “our enemies from our midst,” and “the slaves of Satan and the antisemitic and deadly forces of evil who fought against the Jews in Europe,” as well as “white pigs,” and “alien Germans.”

The filing lists Marom as the leader of the “‘Treacherous Leftists’ demonstrations and as someone who repeatedly poses and takes pictures with ‘Leftists are traitors’ signs.”
The petition includes the reason for the request of expulsion, saying “the individuals are well-known activists in the movement and outside of it, their actions and statements, which are made in the name and for the alleged sake of the Likud movement, harm the good name of the movement’s members and supporters.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time of Zarka’s comments said that “We will not accept such shameful behavior in the Likud movement,” and called for his removal from any official party role.


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by