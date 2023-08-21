Likud to expel activist who told Ashkenazim to burn in hell

The Likud is planning to expel three prominent activists from the party, including Yitzhak Zarka, who made headlines last month when he called anti-judicial reform protesters “Ashkenazim” who should “burn in hell.”

Not all Likud members support expulsion

A petition was filed for the Likud to expel Zarka, Rami Ben Yehuda, and Moshe Marom, according to an internal file leaked to The Jerusalem Post. The three will be kicked out of the party pending approval by the central committee.Zarka in particular came under fire last month for yelling at anti-judicial reform demonstrators “Ashkenazim, may you burn in hell. Not for nothing did six million die. I’m proud. If only six million more would burn,” in an apparent reference to the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Zarka has been photographed in cozy photos with many top Likud ministers and MKs.

The move to expel the three has been met with opposition by some in the Likud, with one member saying, “I do not remember any other party that expelled any of its members for excessive anger.”

Ben Yehuda is a prominent right-wing Twitter activist who, according to the filing, has repeatedly made inappropriate comments on his accounts, including statements such as calling left-wing activists, anti-reform protesters, and journalists “our enemies from our midst,” and “the slaves of Satan and the antisemitic and deadly forces of evil who fought against the Jews in Europe,” as well as “white pigs,” and “alien Germans.”