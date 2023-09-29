The Likud party submitted an appeal on Friday challenging a decision from the commander of the Kfar Saba police station, Sen. Sharon Manor, to allow demonstrations near the homes of Likud members.

The appeal was sent to Avi Biton, the commander of the central district of the police.

"This approval is against the law derived from the balance outline approved by the Supreme Court and contrary to the guidelines used in the rest of the country, which limit the demonstrators to a minimum distance of 200 meters,” the appeal argued.

“Removing the minimum distance restriction from a place where a political event with the participation of elected officials is held, creates a real danger of harming the safety of the participants in the event, for violence and violation of public order.”

In August, Israeli police imposed restrictions on demonstrations near the homes of Likud party members living in the central district. The masses protest outside of the Knesset against the judicial reform. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Kfar Saba police then reversed this decision, and Likud members have criticized the reversal as dangerous.

Protests and demonstrations

Protests against the government and against the judicial reform bill have been rampant across Israel since the beginning the year.

There have also been counter-protests in support of the government and judicial reform, and violence has broken out between protesters and counter-protesters on several occasions.

Likud members have cited these events in their concerns that violence could break out at demonstrations near their homes.