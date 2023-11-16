Lapid calls for new Likud-led gov't without Netanyahu, extremists

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot continue to be Israel's prime minister and must be replaced, opposition leader Yair Lapid told N12 on Wednesday night.

"What we need is a national rehabilitation government," he said. "We need to begin the repairing and healing process.

The Yesh Atid leader emphasized that the new government would still be led by the Likud and that his party would join such a government, saying that he didn't think elections were the right thing for Israel right now.

Lapid explained that he didn't think Netanyahu could remain prime minister because the public had lost faith in him socially and for security.

"I think at the end of the day, I'm worried about the real issue, and the real issue now is for us to have a functioning government," he added. Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Galant, and Benny Gantz hold a joint press conference at the Defense Ministry, in Tel Aviv on November 11, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Labor leader Merav Michaeli, who has been calling for Netanyahu to be replaced for weeks, praised Lapid's interview.

"I'm happy that Lapid has joined my view and my efforts of three weeks," she wrote. "I call on all the other parties to join me today - we must replace Netanyahu now."

Likud criticized Lapid

"It's sad and shameful that Lapid is being political during a war when he suggests ousting the prime minister who's leading the effort and replacing him with a government that will establish a Palestinian state and allow the Palestinian Authority to rule in Gaza," said the party in a statement.

Yesh Atid responded by saying that the Likud clearly misunderstood Lapid and reemphasized that he intended for the Likud to continue leading a potential new government.

Lapid further explained in a Twitter thread on Thursday morning that 90 MKs have said they would be part of the government he was suggesting if Netanyahu "and the extremists" were replaced.

"Forty days after the awful massacre of October 7, the army came to its senses quickly, is acting correctly and accurately, and fully ready in the North and on other fronts," he wrote. "Our soldiers and officers are in the field fighting bravely in difficult conditions. It's clear to all of us that it will be long and complex, but the Israeli public is exhibiting resiliency, and the citizens have enlisted in thousands of inspirational volunteering ventures."

He added that the government, and especially Netanyahu, are the "weak link" during this time.

"The coalition funds continue to flow, the treatment of displaced and injured is a shameful failure, no one is bothering to close the unnecessary ministries, and the hasbara (public diplomacy) is like an avalanche," he charged. "In the face of a great and wonderful wave of Israeli unity, he continues to tweet at night against the IDF's commanders and doesn't stop dealing with divisive politics and budgets for his home and family. It's damaging to the war effort, and it cannot continue."

Lapid added that he was aware that many believe this isn't the right time for this, but he said he still believed it was necessary but that it couldn't mean elections.

"In the coming months, we must create a new Israeli vision," he ended. "An effective government that works for its citizens, social solidarity that will finally stop the fighting that's torn us from the inside out in recent years, a national set of priorities that focuses on economy and education, an army that befits our new security needs, rehabilitating Israel's international standing, and bringing a million Jews and former Israelis. We have a big job ahead of us. Major tasks that we can fulfill only if we put the arguing in the past and work together for the sake of Israel."