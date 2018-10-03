03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Green company files for bankruptcy "in light of the continued negative cash flow position."
By NIV ELIS
Discrimination is behind the low rate of labor force participation in the Arab sector, Yoram Ariav told the Caesarea Conference.
By SHAY NIV/GLOBES
Des conteneurs de transport maritime recyclés. Voilà avec quoi l’association Ayalim entend multiplier les logements pour étudiants en vue de ressusciter certaines villes de la périphérie d’Israël
By SHARON UDASIN
Air force base in Lod and Rafael defense institute near Acre cited for inaction by report.
In 2012, for the first time in nearly a decade, police in the Central District say not a single woman was murdered there by male relatives for ‘honor,’ which they credit to their program to identify and protect at-risk women.
By BEN HARTMAN
Lod, 15 km. southeast of Tel Aviv, has been on the front pages recently as three residents were murdered there last month.
By JONAH MANDEL
NIS 130 million to be invested in industry, interior security after central city suffers 3 murders this month, violent crime rises.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
New plan will focus on security in the city, which recently faced a wave of murders, and will also attempt to draw new residents.
New plan will focus on security the city, which recently faced a wave of murders, and will also attempt to draw new residents.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
MK Barakei: Police "can't just decide which crime to fight and which to ignore, they must do their part to bring security to the city."
Husband, relatives arrested in honor killing of Arab mother-of-five.
Third murder occurs in Lod in last month; police arrest five suspects including husband and brother-in-law of latest shooting victim.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
"Thousand Nights and Lod" will bring Israeli musicians to the crime-ridden city after murders and threats to shut it down.
The two suspects reportedly showed up at the woman’s apartment disguised as flower delivery men, complete with a bouquet of flowers.
In Lod, all red lines are being crossed; Netanyahu: "I won't allow Lod to turn into the Wild West."
Yishai says Jewish majority will solve city's problems after two drive-by murders in one week; police nab suspect in Halili killing.
Suspect, 43, allegedly killed 27-year-old woman; money-related motive revealed in first Lod murder, victim was alleged loan shark.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
On tour of Lod, Public Security Minister says this year alone, 60 grenades, 80 rifles, 4 pistols, 4 RPGs stolen from IDF storehouses.
Mayor vows to shut down whole city if gov’t doesn’t help take care of crime; Shin Bet to assist police in confiscating weapons from residents.
Netanyahu's effort to clamp down on city's notorious criminal elements comes after the murder of two residents within 48 hours, one outside city hall.
Police said a woman, 27, was sitting in her car on the city's Helen Keller street when she was shot and killed by unknown assailants.
Details are still uncertain as police scour the area for clues and suspects in afternoon shooting that left one man mortally wounded.
After parents search for hours, MDA pronounces the 3-year-old boy dead after suffering dehydration, heat stroke.
Funding will help pay for school meal programs and more.
Precedent-setting ruling grants B-G airport’s neighbors compensation for devalued property.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Representatives of around 250 Muslim families in need gathered to receive food donations.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Large numbers of weapons seized in operation linked to killing during feud.
Lod District Court helps haredi women's party by ordering religious newspapers to publish campaign ads.
By JEREMY SHARON
Former MK Michael Ben-Ari releases video in Arabic in which he calls on Arabs in Lod to move to an Arab country, saying, "Israel is the land of the Jews.”
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The groom, reported to be in his 20s, and the girl’s father were arrested on Monday night prior to the ceremony.
By JTA
A psychiatric evaluation found that Aloni was fit to stand trial and serve her sentence.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"We don't want to give excuses to fundamentalist Muslims to convince young people that the others are anti-Islam."
By BEN LYNFIELD
In 2004, Rosenstein was charged with ecstasy trafficking in a joint investigation conducted by the Justice Ministry and the US Justice Department.
Well preserved 1,700-year-old artistry depicts hunting, animals, fish, flowers in baskets, vases and birds.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The festival to include a competition for films by teens from the Lod area, and a workshop open to social activists.
By HANNAH BROWN
An Israeli organization promoting Arab-Jewish coexistence demanded the mayor of Lod retract the statement.
Kidnapped man was later found murdered n an open area outside a Palestinian village near Hebron.
Suspect in satisfactory condition in suicide attempt after fatal stabbing of ex and another man in woman’s apartment.
Attempt follows extended period of inter-gang violence between the two gangs.
The kids, aged five to ten, were driven from school back home after the driver's transit broke down.
Rivlin called Lod "Israel’s melting pot" as he congratulated Mayor Yair Revivo on the city’s extraordinary physical and social facelift.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
For years bankrupt and crime-ridden, the city is finally on the ascent
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Along with its illustrious history and location in central Israel, Lod is one of the country’s poorest and most violent cities.
Students and community activists in Lod distribute 300 packages of food to needy families for Passover.
One woman is risking all to break the conspiracy of silence
surrounding so-called honor killings, and thus, hopefully, bring some honor back to Lod.
By LARRY DERFNER
The Social Film Festival will take place in Lod from October 23 to 26.
By BARRY DAVIS
The AXIS troupe inspires with integrated dance.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The former Labor MK believes he will win the Lod leadership race.
By TAL ARIEL AMIR
The Kfar Chabad matza factory produces 12,000 tons of matza at the pace of seven minutes a batch.
By ADAM ROSS
'The Guys From Ichilov' engage Lod high-school students in playback theater to empower the city's youth.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Dozens of students and young couples have answered the Lod Community Foundation’s invitation to settle in the city, including Itzik Shmuli, the head of the National Union of Israeli Students.
The driver accepted a plea bargain agreement for the deaths of three members of a family in Netanya in August 2012.
"The strengthening of the city of Lod is a national mission and must be encouraged and supported," Education Minister says.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Lod police looking for suspects after man, well-known to police, found beaten to death in village of Kfar Truman.
Police investigative unit of the Justice Ministry issued the indictment against Eliyahu Levi; also allegedly made up heroism-under-fire story.
Asst.-Ch. Sau touts success in crime-ridden Lod after critical comptroller’s report.
State Comptroller publishes report on socio-economic safety net, domestic violence, focuses on attention paid to Israeli-Arab sector.
Migdal Ohr will hold Hanukka candle-lighting ceremonies throughout Israel for 6,000 disadvantaged youth.
The defendant allegedly shot his wife to prevent her being unfaithful while he was in prison.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Evidence taken from the scene of a home burglary in Rehovot helps lead to breakthrough in unsolved crime.
Charges include acquiring and selling rifles, handguns, grenades, bullets and cartridges, extortion and plotting to harm a Jaffa man.
Traffic police arrest man on suspicion of being linked to hit-and-run accident that killed a young man as he crossed the street with his wife.
26-year-old dies in Lod car accident; police find driver ran him over 2nd time as he fled, search for driver, 2 passengers.
Nazareth area radio station calls on political, social, religious leaders to take active role in stamping out homicide of women in Arab society.
Woman killed in attack that was likely result of dispute between Arab clans; in Dimona, 43-year-old man shot to death, execution-style.
On April 4, the body of Yasmin Abu Zaaluk was found riddled with bullets; Police said she had been killed execution- style.
City undergoing crisis of confidence, community relations official says.
Police identify the body as that of Yassmin Abu Zoualak; her husband, brother, brother-in-law, and three others have been arrested.
MK Barakeh says FM's party "challenges existence of Arabs;" police on high alert; Tibi: Israelis have complex, think we want to kill them.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
MK Barakeh says Israel Beiteinu "challenges the basic existence of the Arab population;" Tibi: Israelis have a complex, think we want to kill them.
Photos of Lieberman burned as Knesset members from both Arab, Jewish parties join city residents to mark anniversary of 1976 Arab deaths.
Seven homes housing 70 members of the Abu Eid family were leveled by the ILA, following years of court battles late last year.
Demonstrators vow to remain in tents at city hall; municipality says solutions have been offered for illegal residences in Arab neighborhoods.
Seven homes belonging to approximately 70 members of the Abu-Id family were demolished last year at the order of the ILA.
Lod municipality ordered month-long closure of facility for renovations; activist: Renovations caused ‘serious setbacks’ and people ‘walking the streets.’
Days after bulldozers from ILA level 7 illegally built homes, residents of Arab neighborhood seem resigned to their fate.
Another day, another honor killing that goes unpunished.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Our physical environment is an important influence on personal and communal safety and security, yet no more than a handful of Israeli planners and architects have absorbed this notion.
By GERARD HEUMANN
The state must create safety on the roads, deal with settlers, end lawlessness, and create equality at the same time. And who do you go to to actually solve these problems?
Arab Israelis are entitled to the same security and protection from crime as Jews and should not be made to feel like second-class citizens.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israeli soccer looks for next step to emerge from turmoil following rash of on-field brawls.
By ALLON SINAI
Games We Play: Ra’anana defeated Super Lions Lod by 26 runs in the ICA Division 1 T20 final in Lod.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Games We Play: Ra’anana went into its last round robin match against Lions Lod on Friday in Lod needing a win for a place in the final.
New cricket season set to begin; Israelis win two squash categories in Wales.
On Friday, the young cricketers from the Ashdod/Lod and the Ra’anana squads met for the final of the Under-19 Israel Cricket League.
News briefs from around Israel.
