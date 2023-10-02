'Fauda' actor Tzachi Halevy seen partaking in police operation in Lod

Tzachi Halevy, most famous for his portrayal of Naor in the Israeli hit show Fauda, was seen working with police in an operation they were conducting in Lod on Sunday, Israeli media reported the following day.

The actor, 48, joined voluntarily in the operation with police, which was conducted alongside Border Police, Maariv reported. Fans of the hit show have gotten used to seeing Halevy in uniform, but he has now been seen wearing a police uniform off-set as well.

Forces conducted a search of a residential complex in the city, during which weapons were located, including a Kalashnikov-type rifle with three matching cartridges, a 7.62 caliber projectile ammunition, as well as cocaine and marijuana that weighed a total of approximately 60 grams, according to a police spokesperson.

The operation was part of a larger endeavor to eliminate violence from Arab sectors, Mako reported.

Unit was comprised of IDF veterans

The unit that Halevy was a part of was made of military veterans who were in combat units, sometimes even from special units, according to Mako.

Israeli forces arrested four suspects, all in their 20s or 30s and residents of the city of Lod, who were transferred to further questioning by the police.