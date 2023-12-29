Three people injured in Lod shooting, police launch probe

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lod on Friday afternoon.

Two of the Lod residents shot are unconscious, according to Hebrew media, including a 10-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. Another person, 28, was moderately injured.

The victims were evacuated to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaacov by MDA paramedics.

Israel Police launched an investigation into the incident and began searching for the perpetrator of the crime.

"This is a very serious incident and there was a lot of commotion in the place," Maariv quoted the MDA paramedics as saying. "We quickly put them in an intensive care unit and evacuated them urgently while they were being treated to the hospital when two of them were unconscious and the third injured, a man about 28 years old was in moderate condition."

This is a developing story.