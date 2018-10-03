pride parade

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Jewish Federation is still planning to hold an alternative event for the Jewish LGBTQ community.
By JTA
“It’s very disappointing to us. It’s another example of our calendar not being respected,” said Adam Organ, Executive Director of the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center.
The laborers wore Tzitzit, black hats and even fake peyot [sidelocks] as they held anti-gay signs.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
So, did Barkat seriously consider attending the parade or not?
By PEGGY CIDOR
Taking a fresh look at Pride 2016 and Jerusalem’s LGBT community, one year after Shira Banki’s murder at the parade, and the movement toward a new type of activism.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Jerusalem’s gay pride parade was postponed this year and was more subdued than usual, but organizers still managed to pull it off.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"The essence of this parade is contradicting the trend of Jerusalem as a holy city," said Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern.
By UDI SHAHAM
Jerusalem’s second annual Shira Banki memorial will be held on Tisha Be’av
What were Perez Hilton's impressions of his first Tel Aviv Pride?
Left your phone at home this weekend? These are all the stories you missed!
Where to be and when!
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
YES is having gay-themed films for Pride Week, which will continue to run until June 24.
By HANNAH BROWN
“They are part of the city of Jerusalem we take care of them, we give them all the rights they deserve. They are allowed to march, but for me to march with them is a little bit of a different story."
Record 25,000 march in annual procession 1 year after murder of Shira Banki * 2 knives seized, no injuries reported.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Rabbi Donniel Hartman: everyone must fight for the place of LGBT community in society for Israel to be the homeland of the Jewish people.
By JEREMY SHARON
‘I think the extremists fail to see us as people,’ says groom regarding decision to marry during this year’s annual parade
The notice called for a protest rally in the Bukharin Quarter, a haredi neighborhood which is not close to the pride parade route.
The organizers of the parade canceled the march in protest, and will instead hold a demonstration outside of the city's Municipality.
By LAURA SIGAL
The TLV Fest showcases the latest LGBT film productions from Israel and around the world
The multi-year program would identify needs within the LGBT community allocate and, for the first time, specifically dedicate line items for the community in the upcoming budget.
By NIV ELIS
32 MKs attend Knesset Gay Pride Caucus’ inaugural meeting; Labor Court rules employers cannot discriminate based on gender identity.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER,LAHAV HARKOV
In light of coming week's LGBT Pride festivities emphasizing the transgender community, city reaches out to Olympic gold medalist, reality TV star who garnered media spotlight with recent transition.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
“There are many religious people who are willing to accept the LGBT community, and we intend that the parade will be a platform for dialogue and understanding, not for hatred.”
Beersheba hosts its first gay parade
By PATRICIA GOLAN
A round-up of new from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
March organizers said the ban was effectively legitimizing what they called the hate crimes of groups like Alperen Hearths, and urged the governor to reverse the decision.
By REUTERS
The parade was held at the country's late leader Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini's mausoleum and was attended by President Hassan Rouhani as he reviewed the armed forces.
Jewish terrorism? There is no such thing! You can only print retractions of the errors of your content. Yet you are the right hand of the problem, not the solution.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
After years of being on the receiving end of contempt and derision, these people deserve to celebrate that, finally, their way of life is being accepted.
Sixty-four years ago, prime minister David Ben-Gurion made a historic visit to New York City.
By IDO AHARONI
The celebrity blogger is in town for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.
By AMY SPIRO
There is a popular belief in Israel that everything is influenced by politics.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN