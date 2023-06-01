The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's fights for democracy, LGBT rights against the same enemy - Lapid

Benny Gantz also spoke at the Liberty Bell Park ahead of the parade, and answered what he said was a question that infuriated him – "Why are they marching?"

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 19:09

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 19:12
Opposition leader Yair Lapid attends at the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade, on June 1, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid attends at the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade, on June 1, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"There is not one struggle in Israel for democracy and a separate struggle for LGBT rights. It is the same struggle, against the same enemies, in the name of the same values," opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said at Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park on Thursday ahead of the city's annual Gay Pride Parade.

"Whoever attacks Israeli democracy attacks LGBT people, and whoever attacks LGBT people attacks democracy," Lapid said.

"Outside are standing, like every year, the pathetic thugs of Lehava and the Kach movement, protesting against us. But this year, those people are no longer a laughable band of dark extremists – they are part of the government.

"[Finance Minister] Bezalel Smotrich, [National Security Minister MK] Itamar Ben-Gvir and [MK] Avi Maoz, are trying to push all of us back into the closet – the dark closet of their prejudices, the dark closet of fear and hate. They will not succeed. We will not let them," Lapid said.

The opposition leader added that he had formed a team led by Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri, that would work with local authority leaders and parent organizations in order to ensure that the ultra-conservative and anti-LGBT Maoz does not use his newly minted "Jewish National Identity Authority" to introduce anti-LGBT content into Israel's education system.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"In my lifetime, I have seen the State of Israel's attitude towards the [LGBT] community change. Contrary to everything that people tell you, change is possible. Hope can change hearts, People can be educated on a certain set of opinions and feelings, and then change," Lapid added.

Gantz: We will not march when 'gay' is no longer a curse-word

National Unity Benny Gantz also spoke at the Liberty Bell Park ahead of the parade, and answered what he said was a question that infuriated him – "Why are they marching?"

"We will not need to march when this march does not require security, snipers and undercover police officers. When every couple can walk wherever they want, holding hands, like any couple.

"We will not have to march, when 'gay' is no longer a curse in schools but simply a self-definition.

"We will not need to march, when every person can get married, in our homeland, in their home, in their own way, and have children not due to the defenses of the court, but with regularized legislation. When all of this is self-evident, we may not march.

"We will not need to march when a prime minister in Israel will not even consider giving the keys to the education system to a racist and dark man, and provide millions of shekels to 'oversee' liberal education programs.

"We will not need to march when racists do not sit in the government, and when the minister who is responsible that all of you remain safe everywhere, does not wish to limit us from marching," Gantz said.

Labor chairperson MK Merav Michaeli, who also attended the march, said to Ynet that "we always hope that we are moving forwards in humanity and that it is clear that people are equal – no matter who they love. But we have gone far backward in the country. We have a government that does not recognize the basic right of each person to define himself or herself. We are here to talk about this, demonstrate this, be proud about this, march, and win."

Nearly 20 MKs participated in the march, all from the opposition, including from Yesh Atid, National Unity, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu.



Tags LGBT jerusalem gay pride Pride Parade LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by