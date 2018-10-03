03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The young chef discusses her quick entree into one of Jerusalem’s most prestigious restaurants, and what she’s learned along the way.
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
Spice up your summer with these sweet and savory Israeli recipes.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Enjoy a fresh salad from Thai cuisine with a flavorful Israeli twist.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Recipes for those who love vegetables and to help include a few at each meal.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Pstry Chef Malki Adler and the author pick four great Rosh Hashana desert recipes.
A tale of rivalry, deceit and baking.
By LES SAIDEL
No baker’s arsenal is complete without a rising agent than in the subsequent dry forms.
Winter is the best season for cooking fresh fish.
By NERIA BARR
Pair American-grown pears with Asian steamed buns.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
What makes a true baker?
Have no plans for tonight? How about staying in and cooking some delicious dishes for family and friends?
This grain is rich in dietary fiber and can reduce cholesterol.
Bake these for your weight-watching guests
Warm up with classic recipes.
"Light" may not be right for those trying to lose weight.
Recipes for the Jewish New Year.
Follow the health trends and enjoy some delightful desserts.
When it’s too hot to spend hours in the kitchen, take a shortcut by using good-quality canned items.
A sourdough culture may be fed and maintained indefinitely
Fill your basket with fresh citrus recipes
Replace butter with olive oil when baking these classic desserts.
A variety of Italian-style dishes that will put the cheese front and center during your Shavuot feast.
Master baker Les Saidel tells you how the cookie crumbles.
Chocolate desserts are very hard to resist, especially when they are made from high-quality ingredients.
As Israel celebrates 67 years, I celebrate the humble garbanzo bean, from appetizer all the way to dessert
By AMY SPIRO
A collection of recipes that include the famous Purim filling.
Since part of Mexico is in the Tropics, it’s natural that cooks have created dishes that are suitable for hot weather.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
The warm weather means it's time to switch up your go-to sweet-treat recipes.
Even on these hot summer days, we need to make sure that we’re eating a balanced diet.
“Flexitarian” is a recent term, but the idea of eating less meat than usual from time to time is customary in many cultures.
Embark on a delicious foray to the world of meringue.
In North African cuisine – dishes originating in Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco – there is a variety of recipes for making salads with cooked peppers.
Bulgarian Sephardi meat pastries, Jerusalem kugel and bizcochos salados represent the city to me.
Madison recommends browning vegetables to flavor soups and stews.
There’s much more to this popular dessert.
It’s all about picnics and potatoes.
We prepared three desserts with delightful fillings and creams.
Recipes for Bikela (Swiss chard stew), Bean and pumpkin stew and Coconut orange cake.
Valentine’s Day comes just a few days after Tu Bishvat, and these desserts would be just fine for that holiday, too
Using a vegetable dehydrator is the best way to prepare dried fruits that are healthy, preservative-free, tasty and that also won’t break the bank.
As the Chinese New Year approaches, we are reminded of the pleasure of cooking Chinese dishes at home.
How to make the perfect carrot cake, a light zucchini cake and healthy pumpkin muffins.
A new cookbook tries to bring the cuisine of a luxurious spa into your home kitchen.
Macarons come in a variety of flavors and colors: green, red, pink and yellow.
Every year, after the first rain, wild mushrooms begin to take over restaurant menus.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
Experimenting with new cookie flavors is Dorie Greenspan’s passion.
Most rogelach are made with flaky pastry dough or shortcrust pastry (which is made from cream, flour and margarine) and filled with dates and nuts, or chocolate or jelly and nuts.
By substituting bulgur for rice in recipes, you get dishes that are higher in protein.
Exploring local tastes and new combinations.
All you need is a good frying pan. Just place it over a flame and you’re ready to spoil your family.
When we sampled Yvonne Ardestani’s dishes, it was easy to forget that her recipes are vegan and gluten-free.
Recipes with pastry chef Muriel Uzan, focusing on unique desserts, some of which are easy to make and others that are a little more sophisticated.
These recipes have been prepared for centuries, and the holidays would simply not be the same without them.
Maria Speck, author of Simply Ancient Grains writes: “we have seen an explosion of previously obscure grains becoming mainstream
Recipes for kosher French cooking from Provence.
Recipes for a taste of Portugal anytime.
In Roman times, the fish-salting industry flourished in Barbate, and today it is still well-known for its fresh catch.
Cooking in Provence is an artistic affair; Simple and delicious are the key words.
This week’s recipes are Portuguese delicacies perfect for Shabbat or dinner parties, and will really impress your friends and relatives.
Vegetables and herbs play central roles in almost every aspect of the Kurdish menu.
"At a recent dessert potluck party for food writers at Melissa’s Produce in Los Angeles, we enjoyed an array of tempting, bite-size treats, each flavored with at least one produce item."
Select the right cookbook as a gift for the right person this Hanukka.
In casual eateries in Lima’s public market building, we found loaf-shaped causas made of potato puree layered with tuna salad and other ingredients.
Beat the heat with these tasty summertime treats.
"You just turn the blender on and walk away,' says Kay Oswald of KitchenAid.
Some selections from the highly-anticipated Planned Parenthood Food Fare in Los Angeles.
A 1938 vegetarian Jewish cookbook gets a new life – and a translation from Yiddish.
"The art of curry cooking lies not in hot spicing, but in the blending of the flavors," says Kusuma Cooray, author and chef.
Make a traditional Japanese meal in your own kitchen.
Kosher cookbooks have come a long way from your grandmother’s synagogue publication.
Traditional three-cornered pastries for Purim are sweet. Why not serve savory ones too?
Stuffed flatbreads from the crossroads of Asia and Europe.
We concluded our Cenfotur visit at chef Francisco Lozano’s class on jungle cuisine, where we tasted smoked meat cooked with yuca.
Borscht was the way beets appeared on our table when I was growing up; When we lived in Paris, we learned from the French how tasty beets can be in salads.
Pastry chef Idan Hadad creates a world of gastronomic art every day
By MIRIAM KRESH
A great pie begins with a great crust.
Chef Chen Shamgar thinks hip, fresh, seasonal and local.
Celebrating the New Year for Trees
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
There is a lot more behind the braids than one might think, historically, symbolically and anecdotally.
It is time we started sorting the wheat from the chaff and finding answers to our health and nutrition questions from those who are qualified to give them.
A Shavuot-appropriate recipe from the head pastry chef of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.
By COURTESY
Chef Yizhar Sahar’s Rutenberg restaurant is an open foodie secret.
"Most of the year, I cook from old knowledge and experience... but in this season with its theme of looking backwards, my recipe folder is a good place to jump-start this process."
By BARBARA SOFER
Try these popular pastries made with gluten-free flour.
Learn the secrets of baking a successful pie.
Upgrade your trusted recipes.
Make your own fresh stock for fantastic tasting dishes.