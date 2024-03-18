New unique meaty and savory hamantaschen variants to spice up your Purim

Hamantaschen are among the most iconic of traditional Jewish dishes, being the confectionery of choice as winter begins to wane and the Purim holiday comes in.

But while most people tend to view these cookies as being simple desserts or snacks filled with a variety of fillings, some bold bakers have dared to ask: What if you filled a hamantaschen with meat?

Far from some bizarre fringe trend, this is something that has been picking up steam throughout the Internet. And the idea has considerable merit. After all, hamantaschen are very similar in concept to bourekas, which can be filled with meat too.

One Israeli TikToker, Yael Kazav (@yaelkazav2), even released a video recently showing a recipe for beef hamantaschen, which she describes as being perfect for the seudat Purim.

We at The Jerusalem Post think it looks delicious, and commenters on social media thought so too.

"Wow, excellent idea, and it looks good, too," one commenter wrote. Hamentashen cookies (credit: CON POULOS)

"This is the bomb," wrote another.

Here is her recipe. Try it out yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@yaelkazav2/video/7345387337225964807?_r=1&_t=8klzJsKOnsg

Meat-filled hamantaschen

Ingredients

1 thawed puff pastry

3 tbsp oil

Half a kilo of ground meat

1 onion, diced

1 eggplant

Half a bunch of parsley, chopped

1 tsp salt

Half a tsp black pepper

Half a tsp of ground allspice

A quarter tsp of crushed chili pepper

1 egg, beaten

Black and white sesame seeds

Instructions:

Use a fork to prick an eggplant and put it in the oven on baking paper for 20 minutes at the highest temperature until it softens. Then, cut it open with a knife and take out the core.

Put the oil in a hot pan and fry the onion cubes until they turn golden brown. Add the meat and mush it with a wooden spoon.

Add the contents of the eggplant, spices, and parsley into the pan and mix. Turn off the heat and set aside the pan to cool for 20 minutes so the meat won't melt the dough.

Heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Spread the puff pastry on a solid surface and make relatively large circles with a cup or a cookie cutter.

Fill a heaping tablespoon of the mixed meat into each circle, then fold the circles into the triangular shape of a hamantaschen.

Put the hamantaschen into a pan lined with baking paper. Brush the dough with egg and sesame seeds and place it in the oven for 20 minutes until golden.

But what about salty hamantaschen? Well, we have recipes for those ones, too. Here is one video from TikToker Noy Avneri. Read the description for the full recipe.

@noy.avneri אוזני המן מלוחות, ממכרות, פריכות ופשוט ט ע י מ ו ת ברמות אבל עזבו את פורים - עזבו את הצורה של האוזן המן מדובר במיני מאפים, כמו בוריקיטסים כאלה או מיני קישים שקשה להפסיק לאכול ואתם צריכים להכין אותם בכל יום בצק פריך על בסיס שמן זית שמכינים בקערה, מלית של גבינה, פסטו ומפה אפשר להוסיף כל מה שבא לכם! אז מה צריך? לבצק- 210 גרם קמח כוסמין (כוס וחצי) - אפשר להשתמש במלא / לבן / 80% 3/4 כפית אבקת אפייה כפית שטוחה מלח רבע כוס שומשום (אפשר מיקס של שחור ולבן) שליש כוס שמן זית רבע כוס ועוד כף מים (במידה והשתמשתם בקמח מלא בלבד יש מצב שתצטרכו עוד כף או שתיים של מים) מערבבים בקערה את הקמח, אבקת אפייה, שומשום ומלח. מוסיפים למרכז את השמן ומערבבים מעט ואז את המים עד שמתקבל בצק אחיד ונוח. אין צורך ללוש אותו - אנחנו רוצים אותו פריך! נרדד על נייר אפייה, נקרוץ עיגולים ובכל אחד מהם נשים מהמלית שלנו. כל גבינה תלך פה! אני השתמשתי בגבינת קשיו שקדים הקבועה שלי מהבלוג ותיבלתי במלא לימון, שום ומלח. הוספתי פסטו בזיליקום (שגם הוא נמצא בבלוג) ובכל אחד תוספות שונות - זיתי קלמטה, עגבניות שרי, שקדים קלויים. מברישים מסביב עם מעט חלב סויה, מהדקים את הקצוות היטב ומכניסים לתנור שחומם מראש על 180 מעלות טורבו למשך כ15 דקות. את המתכון לגבינה ולפסטו תוכלו למצוא בבלוג תחת הפוסט ״ממרחים״ - אם לא מצאתם בקשו ממני אם אתם רוצים ללכת על גבינה קנויה תשימו לב שהיא במרקם יחסית יציב שלא תברח לכם הצידה כל תוספת תלך פה אבל לא כאלה שיישרפו מהר כמו עגבניות מיובשות מאותו בצק אפשר גם להכין בוריקיטס או גאלט ☺️ ♬ צליל מקורי - Noy Avneri

And lastly, if you want something really outside the box, another user on TikTok, @kosherinthekitch, has shared a video of their own unique spin on the Purim staple: A Hamantaschen... made out of Malawach.

No doubt it's as good as it looks.

Which of these hamantaschen options seems best to you? Let us know.