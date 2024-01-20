In the Kitchen with Henny: Hope for Tu Bishvat

As I sit here feeling the chilly weather, and trees sway bare in the wind and rain, the atmosphere mirrors the emotions that many of us have been experiencing lately – gray and gloomy. However, Tu Bishvat (the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shvat) offers glimmers of hope. As we witness the green grass pushing through muddy hills and anticipate the soon-to-bloom white and pink almond blossoms, there’s a sense of renewal in the air.

This holiday is celebrated with a colorful array of fresh and dried fruits, alongside a variety of nuts. Given the nutty year we’re having, let’s infuse some sweetness with these fruits and embrace a Tu Bishvat that not only tantalizes our senses but also brings a ray of hope and unity into our lives.

1. Granola bars

When you want to get your day off to a good start with an on-the-go breakfast, these granola bars are packed with fiber, protein, and some cinnamony sweetness. These easy-to-make granola bars will become your morning and afternoon snack go-to.

Chickpea apple salad (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Yields about 2 dozen bars.

1/4 cup olive or coconut oil

1/2 cup date honey (silan)

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

3 cups rolled oats (gluten-free or regular)

1/2 cup nut butter (peanut/cashew/almond)

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup dark chocolate

1 tsp. coarse salt

Optional

Handful of raisins/craisins

4 Tbsp. raw tehina

1/4 cup roasted nuts or seeds

Preheat oven to 150C/325F and line a cookie sheet (approximately 42 cm x 35 cm) with baking paper.

In a bowl, mix together the oil, brown sugar, date honey, vanilla, and egg, using a wooden spoon. Add in the remaining ingredients, including any nuts, seeds, raisins, or chocolate chips, and mix well.

Spread the granola mixture onto the lined baking sheet, using a wooden spoon or wet hands, and spread it evenly on the pan and sprinkle on the salt. Sometimes I use a rolling pin to smooth it out. Advertisement

Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes until nicely browned. Then use a knife or pizza cutter to cut rectangles (or squares if that suits you) while it’s still warm and soft, as it hardens after cooling.

Let cool for about 10 minutes.

To make it your own: Add raisins, almond slices, sesame seeds, peanuts. It’s your granola, so enjoy it your way!

2. Chickpea apple salad

While chickpeas may not grow on trees, they play a significant role in Israeli culinary culture. Whether in the form of hummus spread or falafel, these legumes are rich in vitamins and minerals, providing excellent support for heart health. Add in sweet apples, crunchy celery, fresh herbs, and a peanut butter dressing for a healthy, filling salad delight.

Yields 4-5 servings.

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups canned chickpeas

2 tsp. sweet paprika

½ lemon, juice only

2 medium apples

2 celery stalks

¼ cup Craisins

Handful chopped fresh cilantro/parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Peanut butter dressing:

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

2 tsp. water

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

1-2 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. soy sauce (optional)

In a frying pan, heat olive oil and cook the chickpeas for 4 minutes with occasional tossing. Add in the paprika and toss the chickpeas until well coated. Cook for another minute before turning off the heat. Pour in the lemon juice and the chopped parsley, seasoning with a dash of salt and pepper. Finely chop the apples and thinly slice the celery stalks and transfer everything to a serving bowl.

Put all the dressing ingredients into a separate small bowl and mix until smooth and well combined, then drizzle it over the salad before serving.

3. Sweet leg of lamb

When I think of a sweet stew with dates and apricots, two words come to mind: “Moroccan” and “lamb.” I have done a lot of research, as well as some tasting, to make this recipe simple yet bursting with flavor. To bring a genuine Moroccan flavor to the dish while keeping it simple, I’ve opted to use 3 tablespoons of Ras el Hanout spice blend instead of the spice rub listed. (Ras el Hanout is a spice blend with variations found in Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco. In Arabic, its name means “head of the shop,” suggesting a mix of the best spices the seller has to offer.)

For those who prefer making their own spice rub, I’ve provided a list of ingredients.

Yields 4-5 servings.

Spice rub

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. sweet paprika

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Stew

1.5 kg (3lb.) lamb or beef, cut into chunks

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1-2 cups of water

100 gr. pitted dates

100 gr. dried apricots, chopped (plus more for decoration if desired)

Fresh coriander, roughly chopped

In a large bowl, put all the spices (or 3 tablespoons Ras el Chanut spice blend), salt, pepper, and meat. Toss and make sure all the pieces of meat are coated with the spices. Set aside.

In a large pot or deep pan, heat the olive oil and add the chopped onions over medium heat. Cover with a lid and leave the onions until they are soft and translucent – about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and the lamb. Cook on high heat, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes, turning the meat occasionally.

Pour a cup and a half of water into the pot, sprinkle half of the chopped cilantro onto the lamb, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and gently simmer for 90 minutes to two hours.

Soak the apricots and dates in warm water for a couple of minutes to soften them. Drain out the water, remove any pits from the dates, and carefully place the dates in the pan. Cover the pot and let cook for 45 minutes to an hour or until the lamb is tender and soft. Stir occasionally. If you find that your stew is too thick by the time the meat is cooked, add a splash of water to the pot.

Serve hot over couscous, and garnish with fresh coriander and chopped apricots.

4. Chocolate date bars

Elevate your dessert experience with these decadent almond-crusted date fudge bars, topped with dark chocolate and nuts. While three-step desserts might seem a bit much, rest assured, these are incredibly simple to assemble. Store them in the freezer, and enjoy them cold – the perfect treat to have on hand for any impromptu company.

Great for diverse diets, these bars are gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and vegan – a delicious and inclusive treat for everyone.

Yields a 23x33-cm. pan (9”x13”).

Almond layer (bottom crust)

2 cups almond flour (finely ground almonds)

1 tsp. salt

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted and cooled

1/3 cup maple syrup

Date fudge layer (middle)

½ cup coconut oil (liquid)

200 gr. pitted dates

1/3 cup cocoa powder

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Nutty chocolate layer (top)

1 cup dark chocolate chips (200 gr.)

1 tsp. olive oil

½ cup chopped nut of your choice

1 tsp. coarse salt

Soak the dates in warm water for 30 to 40 minutes to soften them.

Drain the water from the dates and remove any pits. Place the dates and remaining fudge layer ingredients in the bowl of a food processor affixed with the S-blade. Process for 1 or 2 minutes until everything is very smooth and well combined, then set aside.

Preheat oven to 180C/350F. Place all the almond crust ingredients in a bowl and mix them together with a rubber spatula. Line a pan with baking paper or grease it with a bit of oil spray. Press the almond mixture onto the bottom of the pan evenly, and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the pan and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

Spread the date fudge layer evenly on the almond crust, and place it in the freezer for 1 hour.

For the chocolate topping: Melt the chocolate and oil in a small pot on low heat or in a bowl in the microwave. Mix the chocolate until smooth and pour it over the fudge. Sprinkle it with chopped nuts and coarse salt while the chocolate is still melted. Return to the fridge for 30 minutes, then cut into 20 squares.

Keep some in the freezer for next week and some in the fridge to enjoy right now!

Creating culinary delights for Tu Bishvat with our fruits and nuts enhances our appreciation for the treasures of our land, even in challenging times. Wishing you all a renewed spirit of hope and unity. B’teavon! 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat on time. Learn more: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com