A quick, easy chicken and potato recipe – just like mom used to make

Chicken, potatoes, and minimal effort.
This is one of the quickest and easiest dishes I learned to make from my mom. She used to make it for us as a child, and I still make it today when I'm short on time but don't want to sacrifice a warm and delicious home-cooked meal.
Just put everything together in one pot without frying. Let the chicken and potatoes cook slowly with the spices until you have a warm stew with the comforting smell of home, tender chicken, soft and tender potatoes, and a thick sauce perfect for dipping bread. You don't need more than that.
If you really want to treat yourself, add some fresh chopped vegetables on the side and you have a great meal.
Chicken and potato casserole
Recipe by: Ayala Gani - 10 minutes preparation, 60 minutes to bake.
Ingredients for the recipe:
- 5 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 2x3 cm cubes
- 6 chicken thighs
- 1 sweet red pepper cut into strips
- ⅓ cup of oil
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon of turmeric
- Salt
- Black pepper
Instructions:
- Place the potato cubes in a large, wide pot. Place the chicken breast on a baking sheet and cover with the red pepper strips.
- Season with spices, drizzle oil, and add water only until you reach the height of the chicken (do not cover the chicken completely with water, only until the water touches it).
- Bring the contents of the pot to a boil, cover, and cook over medium heat until the chicken is soft and a pleasing aroma spreads throughout the house.
- Remove the lid and cook another 10 minutes uncovered until the liquid reduces a little and the sauce thickens.