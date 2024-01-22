A quick, easy chicken and potato recipe – just like mom used to make

Chicken, potatoes, and minimal effort.

This is one of the quickest and easiest dishes I learned to make from my mom. She used to make it for us as a child, and I still make it today when I'm short on time but don't want to sacrifice a warm and delicious home-cooked meal.

Just put everything together in one pot without frying. Let the chicken and potatoes cook slowly with the spices until you have a warm stew with the comforting smell of home, tender chicken, soft and tender potatoes, and a thick sauce perfect for dipping bread. You don't need more than that.

If you really want to treat yourself, add some fresh chopped vegetables on the side and you have a great meal.

Chicken and potato casserole

Recipe by: Ayala Gani - 10 minutes preparation, 60 minutes to bake. Chicken and potato casserole (credit: Ayala genny)

Ingredients for the recipe:

5 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 2x3 cm cubes

6 chicken thighs

1 sweet red pepper cut into strips

⅓ cup of oil

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon of turmeric

Salt

Black pepper

Instructions: