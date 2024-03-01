In the Kitchen with Henny: Marathon must-haves

The Jerusalem Marathon is only a week away, and we’re seeing people at all hours of the day running through the streets, rain or shine.

This is my first year actively participating in the marathon, and I am super excited to be running (okay, I’ll be walking) the 10k with my amazing Midreshet Darkaynu students at my side.

Since it’s all new to me, I’ve been doing some research so I’ll have the endurance to make it through and have an easy post-marathon Shabbat without total exhaustion.

Here are some foods that are great for the days leading up to the marathon, as well as after. Remember to keep hydrated and not to eat a meal less than two hours before the run. See you at the finish line! Peanut Butter Banana Muffins (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

Getting ready for a marathon means you must have protein and good carbs to give you the energy boost you need without making you feel tired or too full. These muffins are a great breakfast or snack before or after your run.

Yields 12 muffins.

3 ripe bananas, mashed

2/3 cup natural peanut butter

2 Tbsp. olive or coconut oil

2 eggs

1/3 cup honey or pure maple syrup

½ cup almond milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats (gluten-free option)

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup walnuts/almonds chopped (optional)

Preheat the oven to 170°C/350°F, and line a cupcake pan with paper liners (size 4).

In a bowl, mix the mashed bananas, oil, eggs, honey, vanilla, and milk. Combine until smooth. and add in the dry ingredients and fold in the chocolate chips and nuts.

Use a ¼ size measuring cup to scoop the batter into the lined cupcake pan.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove and let cool. Store in an airtight container.

Easy Muesli

I’m not sure exactly when muesli got introduced into our world, but I don’t recall it being a “thing” when I was a kid. Maybe we just called it trail mix or a bag of nuts, but I love how this is the perfect combination of crunch to add into any yogurt, or as a cold cereal with milk.

Muesli stays fresh for a long time in a glass jar, which means I can make a large batch and know I’ve got plenty to last me a while. It’s great to keep in a small bag in your purse, backpack, or car, allowing you to get some good nutrients into your body when you’re on the run.

Yields about 5 cups of muesli.

3 cups of rolled oats (gluten-free option)

½ cup almonds, sliced

¼ cup raw pecans, chopped

¼ cup raw cashews, halved

¼ cup pumpkin seeds/sunflower seeds

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

¼ cup dried fruit like apricots/cherries

¼ cup cranberries/raisins

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F. Line two large cookie sheets with baking paper.

Mix together the oats, cinnamon, and salt and spread it out evenly on one of the baking sheets. Then mix the almonds, pecans, and seeds and lay them flat on the second baking sheet. Place the two sheets in the oven, the oats being on a higher shelf and the nuts on the lower shelf. Roast them for 12 minutes, then remove the trays and let cool.

Once completely cooled, put the oats and nuts together in a bowl, add in your raisins, Craisins, or any other dried fruits. Keep the muesli in a glass jar to stay fresh for up to a month.

Pasta Chicken Salad

Pasta is known to be a great complex carb to eat a few hours before a run, plus it’s a great source for refueling the muscles after exercise as well. Paired with grilled chicken strips, it’s a great meal for the night before or after the marathon.

And let’s be honest – it’s a great dish even if you’re just standing on the sidelines cheering on the runners. So grab a fork and dig in!

Yields 4 servings.

1 kilo chicken breast (skinless and boneless)

Marinade:

1 Tbsp. crushed basil leaves (dry or fresh)

2 garlic cloves, diced/crushed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Juice of half a squeezed lemon

Salad:

3-4 cups cooked pasta

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 scallions (green onions), sliced

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Dressing:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. crushed garlic

1 tsp. lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut the chicken pieces into thinner slices for more even cooking. In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients together. Add in the chicken pieces and mix well. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Boil the pasta according to the directions. Drain, let cool, and set aside.

Heat up a large skillet or grill pan on the stove; add use non-stick spray or a drop of olive oil. Place the chicken pieces on the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes on each side until done. Remove from heat and let cool. Then cut strips for the salad.

Place the pasta, tomatoes, scallions, and chicken strips in a serving bowl.

Place the dressing ingredients in a jar. Cover and shake well. Pour it over the salad. Add fresh basil leaves to garnish.

Quinoa Salmon Salad

I find salmon to be a very delicious and filling protein that doesn’t leave you feeling heavy. In this recipe, to bulk up the salad with some good carbs for energy, I’ve decided to boil up some tri-colored quinoa and make a meal out of it. Obviously you can use whichever veggies you like best in your salads. I find it goes great with the basic olive oil and lemon juice dressing.

Yields 4 servings.

2 cups cooked quinoa

4 slices salmon filet

2 tsp. olive oil

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

6 lettuce leaves, cut

1 cucumber, sliced

1 pepper, sliced

Cherry tomatoes

Use a cutting board and a sharp paring knife to cut the salmon into 2-inch (5-cm.) cubes. Put into a bowl and set aside. In a glass, mix together the olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pour it over the salmon cubes. Mix it together to get the marinade to coal all the salmon. Heat up a large skillet using non-stick spray or a drop of olive oil. Place the salmon cubes in the pan and let them sear for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, then flip them over for another 3 or 4 minutes or until desired readiness.

Place the lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, and cherry tomatoes in a salad bowl. Add in the quinoa, then the salmon cubes. Drizzle with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon.

WHETHER YOU’RE walking, running, or cheering on the marathon runners, I want to wish you a happy and healthy rest of the winter. This year, consider getting involved in the marathon – perhaps by sponsoring your favorite food columnist to help fund Team Darkaynu. Or prepare a post-run meal for a friend or neighbor. Let’s continue to focus on positivity and unity in our beautiful Jerusalem. 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat on time. Events and coaching: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com