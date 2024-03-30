In the Kitchen with Henny: Shabbat meal in an hour (for real)

The weather is getting nicer, Fridays are longer (yes, we just moved the clock last night), and Passover is on its way. These are all great reasons to make Shabbat prep simpler so you can benefit from the time you gain, despite losing an hour last night.

I help clients have what I call “Freedom Fridays,” especially because here in Israel it’s our only day off apart from the Sabbath (don’t get me started on missing Sundays). Shabbat prep can be simple without compromising taste.

Make delicious food with little prep and enjoy your new Freedom Fridays!

HOMEMADE COLESLAW

Coleslaw is an easy salad to make for Shabbat or as a complement to any meal. It’s simple, fresh, and delicious. Best to make it ahead of time, keep refrigerated in a tightly sealed container, and just mix again before serving. Coleslaw (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Yields 1-liter container.

1 bag of coleslaw mix (400 gr.)

2/3 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

½ tsp. salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

½ cup hot water

Pour the coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots) into a mixing bowl. Add in the remaining ingredients and mix very well. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container. Mix again before serving. Golden chicken and rice (credit: HENNY SHOR)

GOLDEN CHICKEN AND RICE

This dish takes less than 10 minutes to prepare, requires 2 hours of oven time, and is unbelievably delicious when warmed up and served for Shabbat lunch.

Yields 6 servings.

6 pieces chicken (on bone with skin)

2 cups whole grain rice

8 cloves of garlic (or 4 frozen garlic cubes)

2 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. garlic powder

6 cups water

Preheat oven to 175C/350F. Measure out 2 cups of rice to a bowl, rinse twice, and drain. Place the rice in a large deep pan or Pyrex. Add in peeled garlic cloves, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of ground turmeric, then mix. Lay the chicken pieces on top of the rice, add 6 cups of water, then sprinkle on garlic powder and the other teaspoon of ground turmeric. Cover with foil, and bake in the oven for 2 hours. Uncover for the last 10 minutes. Keep covered in the fridge and while reheating.

POT ROAST DINNER

This is the perfect Friday night dinner that takes only minutes to prepare. It is best cooked on the stove on low heat for 8 hours. Alternatively, you can make it overnight in a slow cooker set on low if you want to serve this for Shabbat lunch.

Yields 6 servings.

1.5 to 2 kg. (3 to 4 lb.) of chuck roast (cut #2)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 onions, diced

6 garlic cloves or cubes

4 or 5 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 or 3 celery stalks, sliced

6 potatoes, washed and cut in chunks

½ cup of honey/silan

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. sweet paprika

5 cups water

Fresh parsley, chopped

In a wide, deep pan, heat olive oil and add onions. Sauté for 3 minutes, then add peeled garlic cubes and sauté for another 2 minutes while mixing. Add carrots, potatoes, celery, and salt, and mix well. Add the chuck roast and pour on the honey and soy sauce, then add the spices, water, and fresh parsley (you can keep some to garnish when serving). Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, and let cook for 7 or 8 hours. Chocolate chip sticks (credit: HENNY SHOR)

CHOCOLATE CHIP STICKS

Chocolate chip cookies are the perfect end to any meal or to enjoy with your morning coffee. These are super simple. My nine-year-old daughter can make these on her own, as they don’t require an electric mixer.

They keep in an airtight container for five days, so you can make them earlier in the week – however, there may not be any left by the time you get to Shabbat.

Yields 20 cookie sticks.

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

½ cup oil

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cups flour

½ tsp. baking soda

2/3 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 170°C/350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment (baking) paper. Place the sugars, oil, eggs, and vanilla in a bowl and mix with a silicone spatula. Add in the remaining ingredients and mix well. Divide the dough into two. Shape out two logs on the baking paper about 35 cm. in length and 7 cm. in width (14”x3”). Leave space between the logs, as they will spread while baking. Place the cookie sheet in the oven and bake for 15-18 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, then slice into sticks while still warm. Let cool completely before transferring to a container.

WE ARE blessed to welcome Shabbat into our home every week, and we look forward to it throughout our hectic schedules. You can make special food for the occasion without it causing stress or overwhelm. Keeping Shabbat simple helps to welcome it in with a smile.

Shabbat shalom, and enjoy the longer days and warmer weather!

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so that they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat on time. Check out her peaceful planning for Passover program.