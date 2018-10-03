traffic accident

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By ADAM RASGON
The suspects, arrested in their home and taken for further interrogation, were found in possession of the keys to the vehicle used in the attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
40-year-old killed riding bike near Kfar Shmaryahu
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
New Knesset subcommittee holds a meeting on the factors that caused traffic deaths to go up by nearly 11% in 2010.
By RUTH EGLASH
Embouteillages, stationnements en double file, pollution, tels sont les problèmes quotidiens auxquels sont confrontés les automobilistes et les usagers d'autobus.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Authority's chairman stresses budget of NIS 550 million is critical to bolstering trend of decreased roadside fatalities.
By SHARON UDASIN
Regulations for electric bikes expired in 2011 and were not renewed, even as their popularity soared in Israel.
Or Yarok: 38 young drivers killed in 2013, up from 18 in 2012; only 16% believe that not wearing a seatbelt is dangerous.
Avi Naor and his organization work with young drivers to make the roads safer, leading to a significant decrease in fatal car accidents.
Following a 25% drop in number of road fatalities in 2012, this year's number of such deaths increases.
A new study sheds light on the great influence a stressful work environment can have on increasing traffic accidents.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
An electric, one-man all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that does not require a license fled from the scene.
The head-on collision between two trains happened on a single stretch of track in countryside between the towns of Corato and Andria, in the southern heel of Italy.
By REUTERS
brakes managed to only slightly slow the train from 106 mph to 102 mph in the few seconds before the locomotive and all seven passenger cars derailed.
Eric Robic, Claude Khayat to face trial 3 years after death of Israeli woman who was killed after being hit by a vehicle carrying two men, who admitted to immediately boarding a flight for Paris.
Another woman injured; vehicle overturns while driving through salt flats, where five Israeli tourists were killed in 2008.
By HERB KEINON
According to indictment, driver did not pay attention to signs warning that a train was approaching in Kiryat Gat accident.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Tractor driver also killed in accident that left Mavo Dotan residents Idan, 9, Niv, 10, Daniel, 14 dead; one killed, 19 injured in bus accident on Route 5.
Some 50 people injured as Egged bus hits truck on Acre-Karmiel road.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
New study on the psychology of drivers aims to create a tool that will help traffic officers identify dangerous motorists.
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Despite having been modernized, stretched and multiplied, Israel’s highways are increasingly clogged, begging a public transportation overhaul that might take decades to mature
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A truck driver's vehicle was struck by debris when the pedestrian bridge collapsed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
After a decade of a steady decline in traffic fatalities, Israel has experienced a consistent rise for the past five years.
By DAVID BRINN
Among the injured one is in critical condition, one mild, and the rest lightly injured.
By ASHER WEBER
Traffic police have not issued any notice of special traffic preparations for the upcoming holidays, however, a spokesman told the 'Post' there would be a public notice in the coming days.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Thirty-seven injured people remained hospitalized after Thursday's crash in the Carmel Tunnels.
Supreme Court rejects appeals against an 8-year jail term for driver Edward Gelfand for accident in which 24 Russian travel agents were killed when a tour bus drove off a cliff on the way to Eilat.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Edward Gelfand was found guilty of manslaughter by the Beersheba District Court in September 2013.
The police suspect the driver removed the bus’s tachograph – which records the vehicle’s speed- between the time of the accident and when he was arrested.
By BEN HARTMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Deputy Commissioner Yaron Be’eri, the commander of the National Traffic Police said that a special investigative team has been launched to determine what exactly took place.
By BEN HARTMAN,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
10-year-old boy saved after his father's truck rolls over and lands on a bridge at the roadside at Somech Junction in the North.
Proposed rules include requirement that drivers obtain license, and legal age of 16 for vehicle operation.
By BEN HARTMAN
The traffic occurred when a passenger bus, which was empty went through a light and collided with a Jeep at the intersection.
The driver, 24, a resident of the town of Oranit, was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test.
Over the last 12 months alone, 345 people – including 129 pedestrians – have died in car accidents on Israeli roads.
Tel Aviv-based firm has developed an app that can guide drivers to empty on-street parking using real-time, crowd-sourced data from mobile phones.
Municipality cites infrastructural improvements, increased safety measures and educational campaign for significant drop.
Deceased's wish to donate organs fulfilled by family; survived by seven grandchildren, with two more on the way.
In an effort to increase road safety and reduce speeding, BGU team proposes the installment of speed cameras throughout.
Tel Aviv court extends remand of Ofer Tzabari until Sunday as reasonable evidence of suspicion reportedly found.
In a second fatal traffic incident over the weekend, a pedestrian in his 20s was killed in Beit Shemesh, Rosenfeld said. An investigation of this event is also taking place, he added.
Two killed outside Tel Aviv following head-on collision by Palestinian driving stolen car.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,SHARON UDASIN
Smartphone application to expedite entrance of carpoolers onto Road 1 fast lane to Tel Aviv, eliminating need to pass through burdensome checkpoints.
Na'amat head Galya Voloch believes the real road to change in society starts with education
By THE JERUSALEM POST
The Northern District police recently stepped up efforts against offenses on the roads, in an effort to try to reduce the number of lives endangered by dangerous driving.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
The two victims - a woman with car trouble and a taxi driver who stopped to help - were standing on the side of the road when they were hit by a passing car.
A man in his 50s and another passenger, in his 30s, were trapped in their overturned car following a head-on collision with a Palestinian vehicle.
While improved infrastructure has had a significant impact on the rate of traffic accidents, changes in police enforcement have not had similar effects.
Driver says he accidentally hit Border Policemen near West Bank village when he stepped on acceleration instead of brakes.
In the past year-and-a-half, traffic cameras have reported 16,270 motorists crossing red lights illegally, data from Or Yarok said.
Route to extend 1.5 kilometers and add 4 new stops; Part of NIS 1.1 billion public transportation infrastructure overhaul.
22 people hurt in traffic accidents, 49 treated for alcohol poisoning despite high police presence across country over 'Sylvester' holiday.
There are currently 40,000 Israelis driving the country’s highways and byways with invalidated licenses, road safety advocacy group says.
Red line is estimated to run over budget by 3.7 b NIS.
2008 crash near Eilat was one of the worst traffic accidents in Israeli history; reports that driver may appeal to Supreme Court.
Paramedics treat injured on scene, evacuate three children, woman to Kaplan Medical center in Rehovot.
Yariv Barak, Yonatan Turgeman, Hai Ben Naim and Kfir Dahari lost their lives while over a dozen people were injured.
Some 30 people injured in road accident between a Metropoline bus and a truck; IDF release names of 2 soldiers amongst dead.
Vehicle accompanying Rami Hamdallah crashes near Tekoa; Israeli man seriously hurt, kids suffer light-to-moderate injuries.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, BEN HARTMAN
70-year-old-man severely injured, 11 others suffer light-to-moderate injuries in car accident on Route 6.
"He failed [the license test] twice and I was so happy" mother said; safety advocates call to raise requirements for motorcycle licenses.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Driver loses control of car, slams into wall at Hatehni School in Haifa; police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Car slams into wall of Haifa school, erupts into flames; police say driver apparently traveled at a high speed, may have been drunk.
One dead as Egged bus slams into parked semi-trailer near Lod; Head-on crash in Gush Etzion claims three lives.
By OREN KESSLER AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Crash occurs near Ben Shemen junction; among injured, two in serious condition, five in moderate condition; Route 1 to J'lem closed to traffic.
CBS releases study comparing driving habits of Arab and Jewish citizens, old and young drivers, and those involved in fatal accidents.
Two cars collide near Tel Arad; investigators say one driver may have fallen asleep at wheel; foreign worker dies after tractor overturns.
Condition of sole survivor, one-year-old Ofri Schwartz, improves.
Four-year-old, 2 parents, and grandfather killed after car hits bus and splits into two; baby girl Ofri Schwartz in Soroka Hospital.
Four-year-old, 2 parents, and grandfather killed after car hits bus and splits into two; baby girl still fighting for life in hospital.
One man in critical condition, 3 treated for serious injuries; driver says he was distracted by passenger car, lost control.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
One man in critical condition, 3 treated for serious injuries; cause of accident still unknown; MDA brings injured to local hospitals.
Committee to address "the number one killer of Israelis" spurred by fatal crash last year that killed four members of one family.
Not so long ago, the pavement and the pedestrian mall were relatively safe places. Not any more.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As we intone the litany of sins we atone for in the Yom Kippur service, here are some modern-day transgressions that could be added to the list.
The likelihood of witnessing or being involved in a traffic accident is very high.
By AMIR ZENDAKOVICH
Speed kills. So do poor training, lax enforcement, lenient sentences and officials who spin their wheels when it comes to traffic safety.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
On Sunday it was a bus driver’s recklessness that resulted in the death of six and the injury of a dozen.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
On the parental worrywart scale, I think I usually score in the “mellow yellow” range. Still, last week, I entered the “white knuckle” zone.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
El Al, rebuffed and rejected by the alliances, reiterates that its ability to effectively compete with European carriers has been hurt because of their rejections.
By MARK FELDMAN
IN PLAIN LANGUAGE: There is a pervasive flaw in society that makes the unthinkable possible - a general lack of concern for the sanctity of life.
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
One Israel's soccer greats taken to Ichilov Hospital following motorcycle accident in Ramat Gan; suffered severe head injury.
By NATAN GALILI