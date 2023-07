A motorcyclist in his twenties was killed on Friday night in a traffic accident, when a private car driver hit his vehicle in Lod and fled the scene.

Police were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

"We saw a motorcycle on the road and a 28-year-old man lying unconscious nearby, without a pulse," MDA paramedic Yosef Ismail said. "We performed medical tests, but he had no signs of life and unfortunately we had no choice but to confirm his death."